Pittsfield hosts its first Indigenous peoples celebration at The Common, showcasing Native American traditions

PITTSFIELD — For many of the attendees at Pittsfield’s first Indigenous peoples celebration, the event was an opportunity to learn more about indigenous cultures through storytelling, music, dance and crafts.
For Kaakska Kweenow, however, it was a chance to return to a home he’d never been to.
Kweenow, who also goes by Gordon, is a Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican — a member of the Native American tribe that once dwelled where the town of Stockbridge now stands. The tribe was relocated from Massachusetts to Wisconsin as further settlement and federal removal policies pushed them westward.
Kweenow lives in Bowler, Wisc., an area northwest of Green Bay in the upper half of the state. When he got the opportunity to return to his ancestral home, he took it. He was invited to join the Indigenous peoples celebration by the organizers, selling crafts and wares through Gii Taa’se Family Artists.
When he returned to Stockbridge on Saturday, he sang honor songs to the trees to awaken them. He was joined by an elder from the tribe. They shared a moment when the songs were concluded.
“He said the trees were dancing with the elders,” Kweenow said. “He told me ‘you’ve awoken your ancestors, and they want you to know they’re glad that you’re home’ … it’s a powerful thing.”
The return was a long time coming for Kweenow, who had heard stories about the area passed down from grandparents and great-grandparents.
The cultures and traditions of indigenous peoples in America are something that Kweenow engaged with his whole life, including when he attended the Indian Community School in Franklin, Wisc. Kweenow, who has a dual heritage as a Black man and Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican, said preserving the traditions were crucial.
“Our traditions were basically wiped from the face of the Earth because of colonialism,” Kweenow said. “As Native Americans have always done, we borrow from other clans … borrow from other teachings in closely related nations.”
Kweenow does his part to pass it down by singing and playing the big drum with his children and grandchildren. When his father sits with them, there’s as many as four generations gathered to make music.
“It was said that if people sing on it, it would draw the people back,” Kweenow said. “And it does.”
The Indigenous peoples celebration was held at The Common, 100 First St., one day before Indigenous People’s Day, a holiday celebrating the cultures and traditions on this continent before the settlers arrived. It was hosted by the Berkshire Community Action Council, and brought vendors from nearby states to Pittsfield on Sunday afternoon.
The celebration saw performances by the Eastern Sons, a group of drummers and singers from the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, and the Wampanoag Nation Dancers and Singers, who led group dances that involved the entire audience.
The “round dance” at the beginning of their act got audience members to join hands and move together clockwise or counterclockwise, as the instructions warranted. Annawon Weeden, the master of ceremonies for the celebration, noted that by joining hands the participants were transferring energy.
Weeden took the opportunity to speak about the importance of celebrating Native heritage, of the Wampanoag Tribe’s ties to Thanksgiving and an ultimate spirit of hospitality and togetherness.
Weeden also spoke, however, about the importance of issues such as the drought conditions in the Navajo Nation and their need for water. He said he aimed to bring awareness to the issue on a personal level for those in attendance.
The celebration also saw storytellers, such as Joyce Vincent, telling legends to the crowd and getting them to interact along with what was being described in the tales.
One such story was called “Pretty Bread,” a fable about a woman who made delicious bread but denied it to a stranger when he asked for it, causing Creator to take her abilities away and turn her into a skunk. Another, called “Seeking Wisdom” saw a young man leave his village to become wiser but act rashly as he went from town to town, ultimately leading to him being bitten by a spider.
Melissa Baehr, one of the lead organizers for the event, said it was an honor to be able to host the city’s first celebration of Indigenous peoples and cultures in this way.
“I’m honored and humbled by it,” Baehr said. “I’m humbled by our elders and our artists who have come from all over to be here.”
Indigenous People’s Day coincides with Christopher Columbus Day, a holiday that celebrates the Italian explorer who is credited with the discovery of America. In recent years, Columbus’ impact on Indigenous peoples in Hispaniola, the island that contains Haiti and the Dominican Republic, has been criticized, leading many to prefer celebrating the lives of those impacted by the arrival of European settlers in the Americas.
Keon Jackson, a member of the Eastern Sons, has been learning to sing with the group since was five years-old. Now 28, he and the group tour the nation, including California, Florida, elsewhere on the east coast and even Puerto Rico. They traveled about four hours to be in Pittsfield on Sunday, he said.
“We pop up anywhere we can that’s supporting indigenous people,” Jackson said. “A lot of people don’t even know that we exist still today … if you’re having any type of event, you should acknowledge the people that were here before you. That’s what we’re here for, to fill that spot and fill that void when it’s not there.”
Many of the songs played by the Eastern Sons are originals, including some that are in “vocables,” or lyrics that don’t actually belong to any particular language.
Jackson explained that there are “northern” vocables, which are more high-pitched and fast-paced, and “southern” vocables which are lower, twangy and more rhythmic. They often tailor the singing and drumming to dancing that accompanies them, but it always depends on the song.
“You can tell the difference by how the beat picks up,” said Eric Plainbull, another member of the group. “Northern’s more of a favorite; it’s more contemporary but I won’t sleep on southern style either … it’s got a funky style to it.”
Their songwriting process brings the best parts of repetition and familiarity together.
“We get together and we order a pizza,” Jackson smiled. “We sit down, we talk, we vibe out and just sing it over and over again.”
Pittsfield native Dawn Durant said the event was an opportunity to learn more about Indigenous cultures after studying Navajo traditions over the summer. There were lessons to be learned in acknowledging the struggles that Native peoples faced — and still face — in this country.
“If you start anywhere else in American history than with the Native Americans, you’re fooling yourself,” Durant said.
Baehr said the organizers hope to keep the momentum going and are already looking ahead to next year. For her, the event was crucial for raising visibility and awareness for indigenous people.
“Honestly, for me, it’s recognition,” Baehr said. “A lot of people are shocked that Indigenous people are still here, 100% full blood people like me … we’re modern, you know? We’re here every day. You might not know it, but we are. We’re still here.”