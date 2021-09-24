The Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Boppy Co. have recalled over 3 million original newborn loungers because of a suffocation risk that has resulted in eight infant deaths. Health Canada also has recalled the same items.
The recalled items include the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers; and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.
Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger and onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach, according to the commission. The infant deaths occurred from December 2015 to June 2020.
Boppy sold about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target and Walmart, and online at Amazon.com. The loungers were sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for $30 and $44.
Boppy also distributed about 35,000 loungers in Canada.
To receive a refund, contact the Boppy Co., toll-free, at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at boppy.com for more information.