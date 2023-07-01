The Berkshire Humane Society is full of animals that need homes. What's behind the crowded conditions?

PITTSFIELD — At the Berkshire Humane Society, a medical room built for in-house spays and neuters has been serving as a temporary home for cats.

Shifting the room for use as shelter space comes as the organization teems with animals both ready — and being prepped — for adoption, said Executive Director John Perreault.

Due to a confluence of factors, the shelter on Barker Road has more animals in its care than it typically does this time of year — 168 of them, to be exact. They are cats and dogs, but also guinea pigs, mice, rabbits, ferrets and more.

And they need homes.

“It’s been a wild few weeks,” Perreault said. “Everything is coming through our doors now.”

These days, the shelter has scores of pets but only a scant number of interested adoptive parents.

During the height of COVID, when it seemed everyone was clamoring for a pet, the Humane Society often had just a handful of dogs to adopt out — for which it would receive hundreds of applications. But now, Perreault said, that trend has reversed.

So what’s going on? A few things, he said. For one, the economy is tough for many. The shelter accepts surrenders, and many pet owners have been forced to give up their companions.

“We’re starting to see the results of people losing homes, the cost of food, the cost of everything,” he said, ticking through the stressors contributing to the issue.

Meantime, there is an ongoing trend of fewer people becoming vets, whichPerreault said has made it more difficult to shelters and pet owners alike to access and afford care, including the spays and neuters that prevent animals from proliferating.

“In [the] next three to five years, there’s going to be three times as many vets retiring as graduating and going out into the field,” he said.

Last July, Allen Heights Veterinary Hospital closed its doors, making it more challenging for owners to find care for their pets.

And there are the occasional cases in which a large number of pets are surrendered at once. Most recently, the organization took possession of about 40 cats that were among those seized from a home in Adams — and it might be taking in more.

“It’s the perfect storm,” Perreault said, “but this isn’t a storm that I think is going away any time soon.”

Shelters across the region stepped up to take in cats from that Adams home, including the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter on Crane Avenue in Pittsfield, which also put out the call for donations from the community.

To make its mission come together, the Berkshire Humane Society needs support from the community, Perreault said. The shelter needs food donations to its Pet Food Bank, monetary donations to help underwrite adoption fees and things like paper towels that help with day-to-day operations.

Short of adopting an animal, the shelter also needs foster families, especially those equipped to handle specialized cases, like cats with nursing kittens, or dogs with behavioral issues or who can’t live with cats.

Though fostering is important, the long-term goal is always to place animals with forever homes.

And for families able to provide a stable home for a pet, Perreault said, now is a great time to adopt. To that end, the shelter is offering $100 off of the adoption fees for dogs and cats.