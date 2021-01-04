PITTSFIELD — With hospital staff vaccinated and work at nursing home clinics underway, Berkshire health officials are turning their attention to the next priority groups, including police, firefighters and emergency medical service providers.
At Berkshire Health Systems, all employees who wanted a vaccine now have received their first dose, according to spokesperson Michael Leary. That includes COVID-facing staff and nonfrontline workers.
“We have some Moderna doses on hand that have not been utilized,” Leary said. “We're in the process of determining what those will be used for.”
Currently, he added, the vaccine will be retained for new employees and unvaccinated employees who change their minds.
BHS would not release the total number of its 4,000 staff that have been vaccinated, though the hospital system appears to have received about 3,000 doses in total from the state. Its original Pfizer shipment contained about 2,500 doses, followed by "a few hundred" doses of the Cambridge-based Moderna vaccine that arrived before Christmas, according to information from the hospital system.
Leary said that second doses, which are guaranteed by the state and counted separately from the first doses, will be administered starting as soon as this week. The vast majority of BHS staff received the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose 17 to 25 days after the first, he added.
Several county long-term care facilities also have finished their first vaccination clinics for staff and residents, including Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox, Lee Healthcare and the Mt. Greylock Extended Care facility in Pittsfield.
Vaccinations across Massachusetts for first responders are expected to begin next week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday. Larger departments will be able to vaccinate on-site, Baker said, while the state will set up "mass vaccination sites” for smaller departments.
Public safety officials in Berkshire County said they were working to put together plans, but did not provide any more information as of Monday evening.
North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood told The Eagle that many of his officers appear willing to take the vaccine, based on informal conversations within the department.
“Like most people, your gut says this is the right thing to do,” he said. “But, there’s going to be some hesitancy.”
Baker’s announcement also altered Phase Two guidelines to prioritize residents 75 and older. That declaration appeared to come as a surprise to some parties involved with organizing and supporting the rollout in Berkshire County, a sign of the challenges that local health officials might face as they coordinate with state officials and await vaccine allotments.
Vaccine reaches jail
Amid logistical challenges, the vaccine continues to move slowly through the county. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is set to begin vaccinating county jail staff on Tuesday, according to Assistant Superintendent Dan Sheridan, using a 100-dose batch of the Moderna vaccine that arrived last week.
Sheridan said that “an overwhelming majority” of the facility’s 200 staff have indicated they want to be vaccinated. The office does not know when it will receive more doses for employees, he said.
Vaccinations will be staggered over the course of a week, according to the office.
Sheridan said the first doses are allocated for employees, not inmates, by the state’s Department of Public Health. Inmates are expected to receive their vaccinations later in Phase One, he said, about the same time as other people living in congregate settings, such as homeless shelters.
“Inmates have been polled informally, and it seems about half want it,” he said. “But, people are changing their minds as they learn more about it and they feel more comfortable with it.”