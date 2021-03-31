PITTSFIELD — Michael Polidoro, a former deputy chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, died Tuesday, after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, according to Pittsfield Fire Chief Thomas Sammons. Polidoro was 63.

Polidoro, who joined the department in 1988, retired in 2017, after contracting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, which is a progressive nervous system disease.

“I’ve said this all along: Deputy Polidoro was a firefighter’s firefighter,” Sammons said. “He was a guy you would look up to. His dedication to the job was 150 percent every day.

“It’s kind of a hard day for us here,” he said.

In a post on the Pittsfield Fire Department’s Facebook page, the Pittsfield members of A.F.F. Local 2647 also praised Polidoro for his service.

“Throughout his illness, Mike remained an inspiration to our Department,” the post stated. “The legacy he leaves in the PFD will last for generations, and we can only hope to continue forward with the strength and determination that Mike displayed. We would like to offer our sincere condolences to Mike's Family. May you Rest in peace Deputy, We'll take it from here... .”

In 2019, the department dedicated a new vehicle, Pittsfield Fire and Rescue Engine No. 6, in his honor, dubbing it “Poly’s Pride.”

Polidoro was a member of the Massachusetts Urban Search & Rescue Task Force, and belonged to the Pittsfield Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials and dive rescue teams, Sammons said. In 2001, he was one of three Pittsfield firefighters who were members of the state’s Federal Emergency Management team that went to New York City after the attack on the World Trade Center.

After returning to Pittsfield, Polidoro paused when an Eagle reporter asked him to describe what he had seen at ground zero.

“I wish I could,” he finally said. “I just don’t know how to explain it. There’s just no way. There just isn’t any way.”

In 2005, Polidoro traveled to New Orleans with the state’s Urban Search & Rescue Task Force to assist in the cleanup from Hurricane Katrina.

"I thought I was prepared for what I'd see, but I realized I wasn't," Polidoro told The Eagle after he returned home. "There was more destruction than I had envisioned. I had envisioned hurricanes as rooftops blown off or trees down. I didn't expect to see vehicles blown around and being on top of buildings, or brick buildings blown apart."

Sammons said Polidoro always was a welcome and trusted presence at any event.

“His knowledge and experience just brought calm to any fire scene,” Sammons said. “At any emergency scene ... his knowledge and the way he carried himself ... he went above and beyond in everything that he did. It brought a lot of professionalism to the department.

“We were really, really lucky to have him here in Pittsfield.”

The department is hoping to have a ceremony to honor Polidoro’s memory, but as of Wednesday those plans were incomplete.

“It would be easier if COVID wasn’t a thing,” Sammons said. “There are so many professionals in our field that will want to come to pay respect to him. So, I would love to be able to. I know we’re limited to having 100 people outside. It’s going to make things difficult. ... We’re trying to work on the logistics right now.

“He certainly will be missed.”