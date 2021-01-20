CHESHIRE — The Select Board's anticipated lengthy search for a new town administrator is moving forward — with the help of the former leader who is back at the helm on a temporary basis.
Interim Town Administrator Mark Webber is seeking the board's help in shaping the search parameters. He wants the five members' views on a number of issues, including whether the part-time post should be expanded to full-time, the possibility of going with a shared administrator and the amount of authority the administrator should have in running the town.
The board may also consider hiring a consultant to lead the search or rely on a local community-based committee to recommend candidates for the board's consideration.
"My main focus [right now] is to help find the next person," Webber told the board at its weekly Tuesday night meeting.
Former Town Administration Ed St. John IV abruptly resigned two weeks before Christmas for personal reasons. St. John was working part-time earning a $40,000 annual salary.
In early January, the Select Board unanimously voted to bring back Webber for 12 hours a week, split among two days, at a rate of $55 an hour. His contract runs through January 2022.
Webber spent 11 years collectively as Cheshire's part-time town administrator, until he retired in December 2018. He was replaced by St. John, a local attorney and former selectman.