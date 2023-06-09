In the Berkshires, for the Berkshires, from The Berkshire Eagle: BerkshiresWeek.com makes its new debut

Today, we’re announcing that The Berkshire Eagle is rolling out BerkshiresWeek.com, reviving Berkshires Week as a website destination for today’s generations who are looking for the one spot to find great things to do and experience in the Berkshires.
With so many parts of our life being reimagined after the pandemic, we're revving up this much-beloved cultural guide, while reimagining Berkshires Week for your mobile device and the way you live today. We're excited for you to visit BerkshiresWeek.com.
Meet the editor
As we set out to go all in on BerkshiresWeek.com, we needed a heavy-hitter — a person who knows and understands the Berkshires in and out — to run it.
To our delight, we found that person in Ellen Spear.
We are proud to announce that Ellen has joined The Berkshire Eagle’s staff as the editor of Berkshires Week.
Ellen knows the Berkshires and is the ideal person to lead this endeavor: She is the former president and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village, and she has extensive leadership experience at museums, cultural institutions, arts organizations and beyond. She knows what makes the Berkshires The Berkshires.
Ellen has been contributing to The Eagle's features and food sections for a year or so, and comes to us most recently from the Norman Rockwell Museum where she was chief philanthropy officer.
Not only does she know the Berkshires, Ellen began her career in journalism, and was a program director at WGBH and Connecticut Public Radio. She lives in Pittsfield. Ellen will be writing and directing the show. In a column next week, Ellen will share what she’s got planned for coverage in BerkshiresWeek.com. To reach her, email espear@berkshireeagle.com.
To help, Carli Scolforo has joined The Eagle as a Berkshires Week reporter. Carli, of Pittsfield, is also general manager of Berkshire Busk!, the summer festival headquartered in Great Barrington. Carli is the 2017 recipient of the Daniel Pearl Berkshire Scholarship and graduated Siena College in 2021. She is co-founder of CVCS Marketing, which helps businesses develop online marketing strategies, and has written on music for Paste Magazine and Spindle Magazine. She can be reached at cscolforo@berkshireeagle.com.
The doors are open: Come visit
BerkshiresWeek.com is built and the doors are open: We welcome you to visit and to come back.
BerkshiresWeek.com looks great and works great on mobile devices. With BerkshiresWeek.com, we’re out to provide as many people as possible with the best calendar, best recommendations and best information for what there is to do in the Berkshires. The site is free and updated daily.
As you explore the site — please forgive some construction dust here and there, plus we're still adding more furnishings — we especially want to hear from you: What do you like, what do you want, what do you need that BerkshiresWeek.com can provide? Email Ellen and me.
If you would like to contribute, there exist opportunities to do that too. If you have an expertise in something “Berkshires” that others would find interesting and appropriate for BerkshiresWeek.com, we want to hear from you. So, email us.
A toast to the Berkshires
The Berkshires is an experience for those who live here and for those who visit. And it can be hard to keep up or find the one place that has all the “best bets.” But we are out to make it easy: The soul and mission of BerkshiresWeek.com is to be the No. 1 guide for experiencing the Berkshires.
We want BerkshiresWeek.com to be the information and entertainment resource you would want to have when visiting a place — a resource that makes living in and visiting the Berkshires better.
Good news: You're gonna have it here. Let’s toast to that. Cheers.