There's a new invasive insect gobbling up elm tree leaves in Berkshire County: Meet the elm zigzag sawfly

BECKET — There’s a tiny insect new to Berkshire County that is munching on leaves, giving some trees a ghostly, wintry appearance even in the midst of summer — entirely defoliating elms.
The elm zigzag sawfly, an invasive from Japan and China, was first seen in Massachusetts, specifically in Becket, a few weeks ago. Now it’s also been spotted in Windsor, Williamstown and Chester in neighboring Hampden County.
The tiny pest leaves a signature zigzag in the wake of its meals, giving it its unusual English name.
In Massachusetts today, American and slippery elms are typically found by streams and near wetlands, making up part of the riparian ecosystem. Siberian elms and other ornamentals may be found in towns. All elm species are susceptible to damage from this insect.
“The poor elms that were isolated enough to survive Dutch elm disease are now potentially going to be attacked by the zigzag sawfly,” said Kris Massini, management forester for the Central Berkshire District of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, referring to Dutch elm disease, which has killed more than 40 million elms in North America and also remains a threat.
For trees already weakened by Dutch elm disease, the elm zigzag sawfly may pose a more significant risk than to healthier ones.
“It always is complex when you're managing trees and shrubs, because it's not only the insect pests that might be feeding on it,” said Tawny Simisky, entomologist for the University of Massachusetts, who as part of UMass Extension’s Urban Forestry program, advises arborists, foresters, landscapers and groundskeepers. “The whole health of the tree comes into play.”
She ticked off a list of factors that relate to an individual tree’s health, including whether it already has a disease.
“Is it planted in the correct site for that tree species?" she said. "Does it have adequate space, sunlight, water nutrients? Is there any construction damage to the roots?”
How did the tiny creatures get here?
“Human-assisted spread with any invasive insect is really how they move around so extra fast,” Simisky said.
Simisky described the four-stage life cycle of the elm zigzag sawfly.
Adults resemble tiny wasps with black bodies, wings and pale yellow legs. Different from wasps though, the elm zigzag sawfly has a broad waist, rather than a narrow one.
“There are no males, which means that this insect undergoes something called parthenogenesis, which means that the females are able to lay viable eggs without fertilization from a male, so it's a type of asexual reproduction,” Simisky said.
Adults are 6 to 7 millimeters long and lay eggs that are about 1 millimeter long in tiny notches that they create in the elm leaves. Females lay up to 60 eggs at a time, Simisky said.
Tiny larvae, resembling bright green caterpillars, then hatch and begin to feed on the elm leaf for roughly 15 to 18 days leaving that distinctive zigzag. The green larvae molt six times, shedding their exoskeletons, finally growing to 10 or 11 millimeters.
The larva then weaves a loosely woven cocoon on the elm tree during the summer with the adult emerging about 10 days later. If in fall, a more densely woven cocoon might be found in leaf litter near the tree with the adult emerging in spring.
“If we have two generations per year in Massachusetts, you'll see loosely woven cocoons on leaves, which I suspect may be occurring,” Simisky said. “Adult females can emerge from those loosely woven cocoons and lay another round of eggs in the same season.”
Nicole Keleher is the forest health director for the state Department of Conservation and Resources.
“It has been on my team’s radar,” she said of the pest, but when her team member first made the discovery, “The defoliation was so severe that he wasn't seeing the zigzag pattern on the leaves because there wasn't enough leaf tissue left.”
She said it took some research and some hunting to find trees with the telltale zigzag.
“Since it is a federally regulated pest, the USDA is concerned about it,” Keleher said. “We sent a sample off to their national identifier for them to do morphology confirmation that it truly was elm zigzag sawfly.”
Now, as Keleher’s team turns its attention to the southern pine beetle infestation of pitch pine on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, she hopes that residents of Massachusetts will help document the path of the elm zigzag sawfly.
Anyone who finds evidence of defoliation of elms by the elm zigzag sawfly is advised not to move leaves, branches or infested material because that could result in spreading the pest.
“Insects can move at a certain rate on their own, but we really help increase that rate of spread," Simisky said. "So if we can just be aware of taking steps to reduce that, that's really helpful.”
Noting there is a threat to elms, "There have been no reported cases of mortality or tree loss," Stephen Lavallee, national policy manager for the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the USDA, said in a statement. "This pest poses minimal economic impacts to nursery stock."
In addition, "There are no countries that list elm zigzag sawfly as a harmful organism of concern," he said, adding that his agency is considering deregulating the pest.
Simisky advised photographing evidence, noting the exact location and the type of damage and sending that documentation to the state.
Looking to the future, “We don't know at this time what conditions exactly in our forests will be like, how widespread our populations will be, if they’ll fluctuate from year to year, or if they'll just come in really hard and at a consistently high level,” Keleher said.
But any tree that is completely defoliated over multiple years will eventually die.