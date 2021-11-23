GREAT BARRINGTON — The large South County bowling alley that reportedly played a role in helping spawn the cult film classic "The Big Lebowski" will be offered at a foreclosure auction Dec. 15.
Cove Bowling Lanes on Stockbridge Road, which has been for sale for several years, is being offered by Sullivan & Sullivan Auctioneers, of Sandwich. The auction will take place on-site at 11 a.m. The property had been offered at $4.5 million in 2011, $3.9 million in 2017 and $4 million in 2018.
The 3.7-acre property contains 26,012 square feet and includes a 24-lane bowling alley and entertainment center, indoor mini golf, a bar, food stands and an arcade. The property, which has 160 parking spaces, is being offered "as is," according to the auction notice.
The Cove, built in 1958 and opened in 1960, is reported to have been the inspiration for the bowling alley that served as the main setting for "The Big Lebowski," the 1998 film starring Jeff Bridges. Filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen reportedly frequented the Cove when they attended Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington in the 1970s.
In 1987, The Berkshire Eagle reported that the alley was "unquestionably, the number one hangout in South County."
Former owner Gordon "Red" McIntyre owned the property for 30 years before selling it in 2008.