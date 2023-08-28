Is school starting earlier than usual in Berkshire County this year? Well ... sort of

For families, the first day of school is usually just a date circled on the calendar. For administrators, however, it’s a balancing act — weighing rest time for educators, contractual obligations and predictions for winter weather to find the right time.

For the Pittsfield Public Schools, most students will head back to class Aug. 31. At the Berkshire Hills Regional School District and Central Berkshire Regional School District, the first day is Aug. 30.

While starting the school year before Labor Day may seem early to some, Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis said it wasn’t so uncommon. In fact, when developing the schedule now, the most important question is how many days can the schools squeeze in before the September holiday.

“Every day we get in August is one less day in June,” Curtis said.

When Curtis takes a look at the year ahead, there are many moving parts involved: setting the right start date for the school year means adjusting to the lengths of winter breaks, which can vary depending on when holidays fall, and accounting for snow days.

Curtis noted that start dates at the city’s schools are negotiated by contract with the United Educators of Pittsfield, with the stipulation that schools can’t start any earlier than Sept. 1. The unions agreed to start a day early this year, based on a proposal from the district's analysis of the calendar.

The district has to allow six days at the start of the year for new educators, and three for those returning to the district to get prepared, Curtis said, which was a primary consideration for the first day of school. There’s been an effort in recent years especially to move the date earlier, in recognition that it helps to shorten uncomfortable days in the early summer.

Peter Dillon, superintendent of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, said that the first day for his schools was a nice stagger for students: they’ll have a three-day week to start, then a four-day thanks to Labor Day, to ease them into a full week.

Dillon said starting the year before Labor Day gave the schools some breathing room in case the winter reared its head again, noting that severe weather has taken different forms recently, including power outages to schools.

“It used to just be snow days,” Dillon said. “Now we have freeze days when diesel in the buses gels up … the range of environmental needs has grown.”

The district is currently projecting an earliest end date of June 13, and will go until June 21 if needed.