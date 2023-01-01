Meet Berkshire County’s first baby of 2023: Isla Meehan of Richmond

PITTSFIELD — Marissa Meehan made it to week 39 carrying her first baby, but a few days after Christmas, caregivers started talking about hurrying things up, given the state of her blood pressure.

That induced birth might have started Thursday, but the maternity center at Berkshire Medical Center was busy. They waited a day, until Friday, to induce delivery — and that was enough to put Meehan on a path to delivering Berkshire County’s first baby of a new year.

Isla Meehan was born at 9:21 a.m. Sunday to parents Marissa and Conor Meehan of Richmond.

“A few different people had mentioned it to us. They're like, 'Oh, you're going in like tonight? It could be the first baby of the year,’” Marissa Meehan said Sunday from her room at BMC, her 8-hour-old daughter, pink and white bow on her cap, swaddled tightly in a bassinet beside her.

“I was actually really hoping it would happen yesterday. Because it took me like three days to give birth,” she said.

While Marissa says she hadn't thought much about the "first baby" sweepstakes, Conor had just come upon a story online in The Eagle that recapped past New Year's Day deliveries in Berkshire County.

The labor was long, the couple said, about 24 hours in all. But come Sunday morning, things happened relatively fast, after Marissa received an epidural, an injection that helps block pain from the contractions of labor.

“And this morning, she came right out,” Marissa Meehan said.

Isla arrived in great shape, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 20 inches.

She is the couple’s first child.

Late Sunday afternoon, she lay dozing in the bassinet, her eyes moving beneath her lids. When her father lifted her for one of her first family photos, she let out a few tiny moans, then settled into his arms without complaint.

The Meehans say they selected Isla as a name because it is unique and sounds “a little bit exotic.”

Marissa said she liked the way it aligned with her own first name, chosen by her father, which means “of the sea.”

“Ray” is a likely middle name for Isla, the couple says, but that’s not yet official.

Conor Meehan, 41, is a professional musician who has toured internationally and for years has taught part-time in the jazz program at Williams College. He is also a real estate agent affiliated with the Jan Perry Realty firm.

Marissa Meehan, 32, is a business analyst for a software company and is able to continue to work remotely once she finishes her maternity leave.