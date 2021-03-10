PITTSFIELD — The past year has been tough one everyone, except for our furry, fanged and feathered friends.
Our pets got to see a lot more of us during the coronavirus pandemic; the jury still is out as to who made out better, the humans or animals. They got extra food, and we got extra love and companionship when we all needed it most.
On March 17, The Berkshire Eagle will be launching All About Pets, a quarterly magazine devoted to our best canine and feline buddies (maybe even reptiles, too).
This debut issue will explore the ins and outs of exercising with your dog and places you can take your pets for outdoor recreation; owning your own chickens; and a special meet-and-greet with Dwyer Funeral Home’s therapy pup.
“All About Pets is a resource for pet owners and animal lovers in and around the Berkshires,” said Eagle special sections editor Kimberly Kirchner. “In our debut issue, we look at some of the ways that animal companions can enrich our lives — from helping us through grief to making workouts just a little more bearable — and how we can pay them back with the best possible care.”
We’ll also introduce you to a few of our generous sponsors, including MyCom Federal Credit Union, a dog-friendly downtown Pittsfield business; The Berkshire Dog, a local maker of natural and organic pet treats; Love Us and Leave Us, a doggy day care that’s like a home away from home for our four-legged peeps; your equalizer for Lyme, West Nile and Triple E, Tick and Mosquito Control of Western Massachusetts; and the Berkshire Humane Society, taking care of pets in need and connecting them with loving owners.
We’re also running a contest in which your pet’s mug might win you some prizes. The Doggone Best Contest runs through March 15. You can vote for your own pup, your BFF’s Best Furry Friend, or just for fun; the submission period ran from Feb. 22 through March 1.
There will be four prizes for the winning dogs.
The Best Dogs will win a dog toy floor basket, plus a shout-out as the Doggone Best on The Berkshire Eagle’s social media platforms, berkshireeagle.com, email blasts and in the paper, too. Winning baskets come filled with all-natural healthy treats, toys and food from theberkshiredog.com. Prize baskets are valued at over $60.
One lucky voter randomly will be selected to win one of these great dog-friendly baskets, as well.
Votes will be counted, and the winners will be announced online March 18.
Go to petfriendly.berkshireeagle.com and vote through March 15.