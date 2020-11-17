BECKET — The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a blaze early Tuesday that destroyed a theater at Jacob's Pillow.
As of 11 a.m., the Doris Duke Theatre on George Carter Road still was smoldering as fire crews worked the scene. The fire started about 7 a.m., and responding crews initially had trouble getting water. A hydrant on the property wasn't working, so firefighters had to get water from a nearby pond, according to Becket Fire Chief Paul Mikaniewicz. Also, water was shuttled to the scene, he added.
When firefighters first arrived, flames were raging on the right side of the building. A short time later, the wooden structure went up in flames, making a sound that Mikaniewicz described as like a tornado.
At the peak of the fire, about 30 firefighters worked to control the blaze. Departments from Hinsdale, Otis, Lee, Monterey and Chester assisted Becket.
Crews saved a sign on the building that says "Doris Duke Theatre," but the structure appeared to be a total loss.
No one was injured, and a cause has not been determined.
"The last big building that burned in Becket was the YMCA dining hall," said Becket firefighter Bob Healey, who has worked at the department for 20 years. "At least this is one building. Nobody got hurt, [and] no other structures caught fire. It’s spitting a few snowflakes, but at least it’s not that bad out."
Pamela Tatge, the Pillow's artistic and executive director, said the damage is limited to the Doris Duke Theatre. She did not have any further details.
The Doris Duke Theatre is one of two indoor theaters on the sprawling grounds of Jacob's Pillow, the summer dance festival that has been expanding since 1933.
The Pillow canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
