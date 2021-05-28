Hinds baby

State Sen. Adams Hinds shared this photo on social media of his new baby, Rafael Fernando Hinds.

The Berkshires lone state senator and his wife welcomed their first child — a baby boy — on Thursday. 

"Meet Rafael Fernando Hinds!" Adam Hinds wrote Friday in a Facebook post. "Rafa was born at 2:01 AM early Thursday morning, a month earlier than expected. Baby and momma Alicia are doing really well. He’s a wonder!

State Sen. Adam Hinds

Alicia is Hinds' wife, Alicia Mireles Christoff. The two got engaged in 2018 and were married the following year.

Hinds, D-Pittsfield, chairs two legislative committees that are helping to shape the state's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic — the Senate side of the Joint Committee on Revenue and the new Senate Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts: Post-Pandemic Resiliency.

He represents the largest legislative district in the commonwealth — nearly the size of Rhode Island — covering 52 communities in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.