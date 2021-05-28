The Berkshires lone state senator and his wife welcomed their first child — a baby boy — on Thursday.
"Meet Rafael Fernando Hinds!" Adam Hinds wrote Friday in a Facebook post. "Rafa was born at 2:01 AM early Thursday morning, a month earlier than expected. Baby and momma Alicia are doing really well. He’s a wonder!
Alicia is Hinds' wife, Alicia Mireles Christoff. The two got engaged in 2018 and were married the following year.
Hinds, D-Pittsfield, chairs two legislative committees that are helping to shape the state's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic — the Senate side of the Joint Committee on Revenue and the new Senate Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts: Post-Pandemic Resiliency.
He represents the largest legislative district in the commonwealth — nearly the size of Rhode Island — covering 52 communities in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.