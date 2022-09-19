<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'It's a legacy': Roman Sadlowski, Pittsfield veteran who died at Pearl Harbor, finds final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery

A Navy trumpeter plays Taps

A Navy trumpeter plays taps at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday during the military funeral for Roman Sadlowski. Sadlowski, of Pittsfield, died on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 
Modal

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all