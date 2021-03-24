GREAT BARRINGTON — Town officials Monday had strong words for the owners of the fairgrounds, who they say are not responding to repeated requests for a meeting to discuss a possible purchase by the town now that a racetrack has dropped its plans to relocate there.

Two Select Board members, appearing frustrated by the town's fruitless inquiries, asked the public to apply "pressure" to the owners or board members of the nonprofit Great Barrington Fair Ground to meet with Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

"They were willing to make a deal with a potential racetrack, but they're not willing to speak to the town," said board member Leigh Davis, who asked residents to contact the owner and board members. "And note that it's a nonprofit and it's not paying any taxes to the town."

Select Board Chairman Stephen Bannon said the town simply wants an hourlong meeting, and isn't trying to force a sale. He hinted, though, that legal acquisition is an extreme route for the property that has languished at the south end of Main Street (Route 7).

"It's disrespectful," Bannon said of the lack of response from the owners, "even if they're not interested in selling that to us for whatever reason."

This year, officials said they began eyeing the 41-acre property — it's assessed at $1.1 million — for purchase and to convert it into some version of a town park. Pruhenski said he continues his efforts to meet with the owners.

The property has been dormant for years, after decades of horse racing and agricultural fairs, and after being damaged by a tornado. Bart and Janet Elsbach bought the property in 2012, with the intent of creating a community resource that would include educational and agricultural uses.

More than 300 volunteers joined the effort, thrilled to resuscitate it. The Elsbachs also leased 3 acres of the property to a commercial solar company for a 650-kilowatt solar farm, with those net metering credits going to the town's low-income housing properties.

But, the prospect of a cohesive redevelopment plan was elusive until 2018, when Sterling Suffolk Racecourse LLC announced an option to lease the property for thoroughbred racing after it sold its East Boston track. After a campaign against the racetrack by area activists, then the coronavirus pandemic, the company said it pulled out to shift its focus.

The board's stance Monday suggested long-standing friction.

Bart Elsbach did not respond to an email seeking comment.

But, one former board member of the nonprofit said that a combustible mix of personalities and communication meltdowns over the years has shaken the relationship between the town and the organization.

"I think there was a communication gap that couldn’t be overcome," said Howard Lieberman, who had, for a time, positioned himself as an intermediary between the two.

"[Bart] was very frustrated. He and his wife felt that they were giving the town a gift. They wanted to do something good for the town, and they were not trying to make a penny. They were not politically oriented enough to know how to do the dance, and the town was not that skillful in dealing with them."