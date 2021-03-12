The coronavirus pandemic reshaped life across the country, but its most acute effects — illness, suffering and loss of life — took place behind closed doors, invisible to almost everyone.
Health care workers witnessed that toll. They staffed emergency rooms, comforted patients behind full personal protective equipment and wheeled bodies out of nursing homes, shouldering the burden of the fight against the virus day after day for more than a year.
Many also got sick.
As the virus spread through Berkshire County, more than 400 health care workers tested positive for COVID-19 between Berkshire Health Systems and long-term care facilities. At least two died.
Across Massachusetts, more than 14,000 health care workers at major hospital systems have been infected with COVID-19, according to a Boston Globe survey. While the precise number of deaths is hard to pinpoint, The Guardian counted 76 health care workers who passed away in the state.
The toll also was high at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the commonwealth, where state data show about 14,500 workers were infected by late January.
The Eagle spoke with two health care workers who survived COVID-19 about their battles at work and at home, the cost of this year, and what comes next. The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.
Rosa Tabango, LPN at the Lee Healthcare nursing home
At the beginning, like everybody else, we were scared. It was the fear of [the virus] getting to us. Or, what if we brought the virus to our patients?
Normally, we bring them a little hope, a little bit of what is outside. They used to recognize us by the color scrubs we’d wear. After COVID, we lost all those little things. There is no difference in outfits because we all have to wear PPE. You can’t see my smile. You can’t see the light in my eyes that I’m bringing anymore.
(An outbreak hit Lee Healthcare late last year, infecting at least 35 residents and 13 staff, including Tabango.)
The first symptom was such a horrible body ache. It felt like somebody beat me up. Many people ask me, “How did you get it?” I’ve been very careful. People who work in facilities, we wear the whole PPE and still get it. The virus is that smart, that small.
I was very depressed that I couldn’t go to work and help my patients. Every day, I woke up and said, “Today’s gonna be better. I’m gonna feel better.” Then a couple hours later, I was in pain.
Fortunately, at my house, I have my private bedroom with a bathroom. My daughter had the rest of the house for herself. She’s in fifth grade, and she was my nurse. She was there the whole time, checking on me, making sure that I drink and eat. She did a great job.
At the beginning I said, “We have to get ready to do delivery.” I didn’t realize how much I was going to lose my appetite. You don’t think about how bad it’s gonna be until you live it. I didn’t want to drink. I didn’t want to eat. My mouth tasted horrible.
When I was out of isolation, my daughter was very nervous. I was just excited to hug her. She [had been] in the other room every day, yelling, “Mom, I miss you.” I missed her, too. We missed our cuddling time, watching a movie, having hot cocoa.
When I got out, we hugged. I kissed her on the forehead. Then she ran downstairs to take a shower. That broke my heart.
(At least five Lee Healthcare residents died during the outbreak, according to state data.)
We lost quite a few people. When I was sick, I would hear from co-workers, “Now, this one passed away. Now, this other one passed.”
I was devastated. I couldn’t be there for them. One of my patients, when I left, he was sick. I could see the fear in his eyes.
He said, “What’s gonna happen to me?” And I said, “You’re gonna make it. You’re strong.”
That image, his eyes, it was killing me when I was sick and found out he had passed away. I told him he was gonna make it, and he didn’t.
When I went back to work, I said, “This is what happens when you get sick, and this is what we need to do for patients.” It was not fortunate to get sick, but I was very thankful for that experience, because I could help patients in a better way.
People talk about the “new normal.” It’s not normal now. It’s not gonna be normal later. Especially for people who lost their loved ones, for the people who survived. Do you think it’s gonna be normal? It’s never going to be normal.
Alex Sabo, director of medical education and psychiatrist at Berkshire Health Systems
I became infected just before Thanksgiving. It became clear to me I was starting to get sick with what felt like a viral illness — muscle aches, chills, weakness — when I was driving home from work on a Friday night.
I found out on Monday that I was positive and notified everybody at the hospital. I thought, “Now, the thing I feared and dreaded for the past year is inside me.”
My biggest concern was, “How can I not infect my wife and daughters?” The second was, “How can I do everything to stay alive?”
I estimated a 3 percent chance of being dead in three to four weeks. From the CDC point of view, [my case] was “mild” because I didn’t need a ventilator and didn’t need to be hospitalized. From a human point of view, it was the sickest I’ve ever been in my life.
I went through a phase of having a sore throat, cough, muscle aches. Then a phase where I didn’t feel like eating. I was sick, nauseous, then I had the most severe headache of my life.
[Colleagues] would send me messages. “We know you’re strong, you’ll make it.” And you know they’re saying that because they love you, but also because they’re worried you might die.
There’s a lot of people who haven’t had the experience of watching people die from this illness, so, it’s hard for them to understand how real it is. If you’re a health care worker … it’s very real to you that whoever gets infected could die. As colleagues see their colleagues become ill, some quite severely ill, it makes it undeniable that you, too, can die from this.
(Sabo recovered and continues to run support groups for physicians, nurses, residents and other staff at Berkshire Health Systems.)
One of the positives I’ve heard is the way people pulled together. Our staff have a deeper confidence in their own strength and teamwork. Their caring for each other has been deepened by going through a terrible battle together.
The part that weighs on them is that they’ve seen many people die. To watch people die, losing breath as they die, when you’ve done everything you can, is extremely painful.
I’ve had [colleagues] on the verge of death. Healthy, strong people, who were doing their jobs, who were on the verge of death. Realizing that they could be lost or were lost, and feeling the pain for them, for their families, for the lives that won’t be lived fully … it breaks a person’s heart.
I think one of the things that’s painful right now is that the people who know how real this is can’t quite convey it to the people who’ve been lucky enough not to get sick, and the people lucky enough not to know someone they love who’s gotten very sick.
It’s kind of like soldiers who’ve been sent away to war. If you don’t die and you come back, you’ve seen things and experienced things that other people don’t quite understand. That has happened on a massive scale in our country.