A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Berkshires until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Snow started to fall Tuesday morning around the county and is expected to continue throughout the day. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., calls for a total accumulation of three to six inches.
Light to moderate snowfall today ending by this evening. Snow will become more steady as the morning progresses. Plan on slippery road conditions and give yourself extra time. #nywx #ctwx #mawx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/LYLWqDAh3g— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) February 9, 2021
The snow could impact the morning and evening commutes, and the weather service advises motorists to use caution when traveling.
Some school districts in the county have already switched to remote learning for the day due to the weather.