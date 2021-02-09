January snowstorm (copy)

A woman walks with an umbrella along Bank Row in Pittsfield last month during near white-out conditions. Pittsfield is expected to get up to 6 inches of snow Tuesday. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Berkshires until 10 p.m. Tuesday. 

Snow started to fall Tuesday morning around the county and is expected to continue throughout the day. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., calls for a total accumulation of three to six inches. 

The snow could impact the morning and evening commutes, and the weather service advises motorists to use caution when traveling. 

Some school districts in the county have already switched to remote learning for the day due to the weather. 

Tags