It's your turn to sound off on transportation in Berkshire County

If you travel anywhere in Berkshire County, a regional commission wants your feedback.
The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is in the process of surveying the public about their satisfaction with the options that currently exist for getting around the Berkshires, and how they’d like to see transportation infrastructure improved.
“If you travel around Berkshire County, we want to hear from you,” said Nick Russo.
Russo is a senior transportation planner at Berkshire Regional Planning Commission who helped develop the online survey that is now open for the public to complete online.
He said the commission will use the results of the survey when it compiles a Regional Transportation Plan required by the federal government every four years.
Due in October, the report is a planning document to outline how the region to prioritize spending of transportation funding.
The BRPC is planning to have a draft plan together by the spring, and is due to hold a public information session about it on May 1 at the Berkshire Atheneum.
“The goal [of the survey] is to get a sense of levels of satisfaction with current conditions and to find patterns where people say changes should be made,” Russo said.
The survey touches on a range of topics, querying respondents’ thought on road safety and maintenance to their use of different modes of transportation like buses, bikes and scooters.
“The survey results really give us a window into how the public in Berkshire County is traveling,” said Russo.
Respondents also have the option of reporting existing transportation issues using an online mapping tool.
A regional transportation plan projects that annual spending on infrastructure projects will range from $14.9 million to $34.2 million per year between 2022 and 2026, funded through a mix of state and federal money, as well as grants, Russo said.
The online survey, available in English and Spanish, will be open to the public to complete online through at least through the end of January, he said.
Russo said he expects the sample size of the survey will be small, and will skew toward people who have ready access to the internet. But he’s hoping that as many people as possible spent the 10 to 15 minutes it takes to fill it out.
“We want to hear from anyone and everyone,” said Russo.