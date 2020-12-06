BECKET — While the cause of a fire that destroyed one of two beloved indoor stages at Jacob's Pillow last month is still under investigation, small groups of artists will return to the campus for residencies.
And and the Pillow plans to rebuild.
"We're in the early stages of setting plans and organizing ideas around rebuilding the theater," said Nicole Tomasofsky, the Pillow's director of marketing and communications.
The Pillow has seen a flood of support from around the world, she added.
The state Department of Fire Services and an insurance company say they are working to determine the origin of the morning blaze that reduced the 30-year-old Doris Duke Theatre to cinders on Nov. 17, while firefighters struggled with hydrants on the campus.
Fire investigators also initially said there were problems with the fire suppression system.
Despite the fire, the Pillow Lab Dance Residency Program will continue through winter and spring for small groups of artists, Tomasofsky said.
The Pillow is a world-renowned and beloved institution for dance, performance, choreography and education, founded by modern dance pioneer Ted Shawn in 1933.
It's 2020 summer season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.