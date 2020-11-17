Jacob's Pillow fire

The Doris Duke Theater at Jacob's Pillow caught fire Tuesday morning and was destroyed.

 PHOTO COURTESY MARLBOROUGH FIRE DEPARTMENT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BECKET — A "devastating" Tuesday morning blaze has destroyed the Doris Duke Theater at Jacob's Pillow.

The conflagration erupted sometime before 7 a.m., the hour that firefighters arrived at the scene, said Pamela Tatge, the Pillow's artistic and executive director.

Tatge said the damage is limited to the one theater and, as of 8:45 a.m., firefighters had put it out.

She had just arrived to the Pillow to assess the situation, and did not have any further details.

The Doris Duke Theater is one of two indoor theaters on the sprawling grounds of Jacob's Pillow, the summer dance festival that has been expanding since 1933. 

The Pillow canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This story will be updated.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. On Twitter @BE_hbellow.

Tags

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.