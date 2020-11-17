BECKET — A "devastating" Tuesday morning blaze has destroyed the Doris Duke Theater at Jacob's Pillow.
The conflagration erupted sometime before 7 a.m., the hour that firefighters arrived at the scene, said Pamela Tatge, the Pillow's artistic and executive director.
Tatge said the damage is limited to the one theater and, as of 8:45 a.m., firefighters had put it out.
She had just arrived to the Pillow to assess the situation, and did not have any further details.
The Doris Duke Theater is one of two indoor theaters on the sprawling grounds of Jacob's Pillow, the summer dance festival that has been expanding since 1933.
The Pillow canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.