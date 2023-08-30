Apple lovers be prepared: Pick-your-own apples will be hard to come by in Berkshire County this fall

RICHMOND — It’s been a miserable season for apple growers in Berkshire County.
In the spring, Jaeschke’s Orchards in Adams had "a very good apple set,” according to co-owner Charles Wandrei. “They had an earlier bloom than usual, and it was a longer bloom than usual.”
Then came the overnight frost the morning of May 18.
“A week later I noticed that the apples didn’t grow at all,” Wandrei said. “So I started cutting them open and they were brown inside.”
This fall, Jaeschke’s, Bartlett’s Orchard in Richmond and Lakeview Orchard in Lanesborough are among the local orchards who have announced they will not offer customers the option of picking their own apples — a must-do fall activity for many in the Berkshires. They simply don’t have enough fruit.
While Jaeschke’s and Bartlett’s will still sell apples in their on-site stores, Wandrei is hoping other aspects of his business will cushion the blow, including raspberries and blueberries grown in Pittsfield, mums grown in greenhouses, Indian corn, winter squash and turnips.
Rick Bartlett, who owns Bartlett's Orchard with his brother, Ron, said he'll need to buy apples to stock his store.
He called it the worst season he's ever seen.
Atmospheric inversion came to play in the loss of apples, orchard growers said. Cold air is heavier than warm air, meaning that trees at the lowest points of orchards or at lower elevations actually fared worse than those higher up.
Jon Clements, an extension tree fruit specialist at University of Massachusetts at Amherst, is tired of talking about the failed apple crop west of the Connecticut River that was affected by that May frost.
“Depending on the elevation of the orchard, they’re in pretty tough shape,” he said. “Other counties east of here, growers have a full crop. This is a real difficult subject because there’s plenty of apples out there, but it kind of depends where you are.”
Across the state, Clements said he’s heard estimates there might have been a 20 percent loss in apples.
“Most years we grow more apples than we can sell,” Clements said. “A lot of years, if there's a really big crop, a lot of apples go for cider, and stuff, and then, you know, there's not much money in those. So it's going to be a little tighter than usual.”
Honeycrisps and Macouns seemed to fare better than some other varieties, Berkshire orchard growers said.
As of Aug. 19, apple growers who lost their crop in the May frost may apply for low-interest loans in 10 counties across Massachusetts, including Berkshire County, under a USDA Secretarial Disaster Designation. In addition, orchard growers in certain counties in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont are also eligible for the loans, which allowed orchard owners to borrow up to 100 percent of actual production or physical losses to a maximum of $500,000.
However, many orchard owners in Berkshire County say they aren’t planning to apply.
Some will bank on crop insurance, which will cover partial losses. Others, such as Emily Melchior and Calvin Rodman, don't have that. They purchased Riiska Brook Orchards in Sandisfield in 2022 for $1.5 million, including real estate and equipment. Riiska Brook Orchards will have a pick-your-own season despite an estimated 70 percent apple loss.
“For us this was a transition year, anyway,” Melchior said, adding that the two are taking a long-term view.
So is Wandrei, who is now 70 and has no plans to retire.
“I’m glad that I started to diversify as soon as I did,” he said. “We’ll be in business for a long time. I know this looks like a crushing blow, but we’ll get through it.”
At Hilltop Orchards in Richmond, David Martell, farm manager and master wine/cider maker, noticed the differential effect of the frost and decided to try to salvage Hilltop's pick-your-own season.
“One of my greatest memories growing up was the field trip I went on to an apple orchard,” he said, adding that it shaped decisions in his professional life. Hilltop Orchards hosts at least two field trips a day in the fall. “I am now seeing some of the students that came through bringing their own children.”
In an experiment of his own design, he decided to prune the orchard aggressively during the summer.
He hired 15 local laborers all summer to cut off outer branches of the trees in order to expose fruit that would have been on the underside of the tree canopy and might not have developed.
Martell also applied fungicide after each of the heavy rains of July and for the first time tried an organic peroxide on apples.
He estimated the total investment in trying to save the crop at $100,000.
How’d it go?
Some apples have what is known as frost ring, where a significant portion of the fruit develops a brownish skin. Lots are small. Many have black spots, called scabbing from the frost. Still others were affected by the heavy rains, with cracking.
Some trees at Hilltop Orchards are void of apples. Others have just a few dangling from branches. There are some trees that are, as he puts it, glittering with fruit.
Martell plans to open for a pick-your-own season, a tradition he considers an important ritual of autumn for customers.
“There’s not many family activities that can be done for $20 where you can spend the day together spend time together and enjoy this beautiful piece of property,” Martell said.