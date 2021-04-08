LENOX — James Taylor, back on the road this summer, is slated to perform at Tanglewood on Aug. 31, rescheduled from previous July 4 dates.
Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored Aug. 31, according to an announcement from Taylor’s team. Refunds can be obtained at the point of purchase if preferred, although ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets. More information is available at jamestaylor.com.
The announcement from the singer’s management team pointed out that because of COVID-19 government-mandated capacity limits in Massachusetts, at this time no additional tickets will be available for the new Tanglewood date beyond what already have been sold.
In connection with Taylor’s announcement, the Boston Symphony Orchestra confirmed that Tanglewood is targeting late August and early September for any Popular Artists concerts.
“Due to the fluid situation concerning government mandates about capacity levels and the current unpredictability around what late-summer capacity allowances will be, all Tanglewood programs, including the Popular Artist series, are subject to change and will abide by official restrictions issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Centers for Disease Control,” according to a BSO statement provided to The Eagle.
“Should officially mandated capacity levels increase, the orchestra will consider adjusting its capacity only if it can maintain its own established health and safety standards for everyone associated with the festival,” the statement said. “If the Commonwealth or CDC recommends updated guidelines for public gatherings, the BSO will modify its plans in consultation with its advisory team and communicate any changes to all ticket holders accordingly.”
The statement pointed out that “this approach also applies to a rescheduled James Taylor concert. Tanglewood will only move forward with a James Taylor concert if it can abide by the BSO’s health and safety standards. Final decisions about capacity levels for this and all Popular Artist concerts will be made when we are closer in time to those concerts.”
The BSO expressed the hope that patrons will keep their tickets for the new date. But, they also can contact SymphonyCharge or their original point of purchase for a refund.
In general, ticket buyers who already have purchased their tickets for the 2021 Tanglewood season can contact SymphonyCharge by emailing tickets@bso.org or calling 888-266-1200 (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to donate the value of their tickets to the BSO, receive a credit toward a future ticket purchase, or request a refund.
Those who donate the value of their tickets back to the organization will receive a tax receipt for the total ticket value contributed, the orchestra’s statement noted.
On March 31, Taylor rescheduled a U.S. tour originally set for last summer but postponed because of the pandemic. The first leg of the 26-stop tour with vocalist and songwriter Jackson Browne is scheduled to begin July 29 in Chicago and conclude Aug. 28 in Holmdel, N.J., south of New York City.
Taylor’s 12-city Canadian tour with roots and blues singer Bonnie Raitt, also rescheduled from last year, is set to start Sept. 12 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.
The U.S. tour with Browne would resume Oct. 16 in New Orleans and conclude Nov. 1 in San Diego.
“Jackson and I want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters,” Taylor stated in a prepared announcement March 31. “We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert.
“Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state,” the statement added.
The tour involves a mix of outdoor amphitheaters and indoor arenas. As Rolling Stone reported, there hasn’t been a North American concert in venues of that size since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
“As of now, it’s not entirely clear if all announced shows will be permitted in every venue when this tour is supposed to launch in July,” the magazine said.