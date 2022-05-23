<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
NEW ENGLAND CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC COMMENCEMENT

James Taylor's message to music school grads: ‘Whatever it takes, get your music in front of people.'

James Taylor speaks in graduation garb

Singer-songwriter James Taylor on Sunday exhorted graduates of the New England Conservatory of Music to "make live music for live people."

Accepting an honorary doctorate degree from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, singer-songwriter James Taylor stressed the importance of in-person music-making for audiences eager to emerge from pandemic-induced isolation.

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com or on Twitter @BE_cfanto.

