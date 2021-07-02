ADAMS — So the $50,000 question for Jennifer Huberdeau is what will she do with the $50,000.
Huberdeau, 43, is one of eight visual art journalists across the country awarded the annual Rabkin Prize based on her work in The Berkshire Eagle. Yes, a check for $50,000 is coming her way.
The Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation officially announced the winners Thursday. But the Adams native, veteran community journalist and mother of two received news of her win by phone a week prior. She was at her desk in the Eagle newsroom in Pittsfield. When she hung up the phone, she was shaking. Colleagues feared something tragic had happened.
“I won! I won!” she exclaimed.
Huberdeau called her husband, Robert.
“I won!”
“What?” he said.
“I won!”
“Oh, my God!” he said.
With the prize, she joins prestigious company. This year’s winners include journalists from The New York Times, Paris Review, Harper’s, the Wall Street Journal, and National Public Radio.
“Jen is an outstanding journalist in general and a very talented arts journalist in particular,” said Kevin Moran, executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle, who has worked with Huberdeau dating back to her internship with The North Adams Transcript 21 years ago, before the Transcript merged with the Eagle in 2014. “I speak for all of Jen’s colleagues at The Eagle when I say that we are truly happy for her. Receiving the Rabkin Award is an outstanding honor, and her recognition is something we are all proud of.”
The foundation, based in Portland, Maine, has awarded a collective $2.2 million to individual art writers across the country over five years. To win the award, one must first be nominated through a group of 15 nominators working in visual arts. Huberdeau, recently promoted to serve as The Eagle’s features editor, learned in May she had been nominated by Kinney Frelinghuysen who, with his wife, Linda, runs Frelinghuysen Morris House and Studio in Lenox and Stockbridge.
Upon her nomination, she was asked to submit a curriculum vitae and two pieces that represent her work. Huberdeau submitted “Will a 'return to normalcy' mean a return to environmental degradation?” from July 2000 and “Them and Us / Ellos Y Nosotros” from August 2019.
The first was a reflection on Blane De St. Croix’s monolithic sculpture exhibit “How To Move A Landscape” at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, a work that focuses on climate change. The second was a reflection on the exhibit, “Them and Us / Ellos Y Nosotros,” by Marcos Ramirez, the artist known as ERRE, on the border wall with Mexico. That exhibit is also at Mass MoCA.
“I’m always amazed when artists make these deep connections to socio-economic issues, to world change, to all these things that matter to us, but who are able to do it on a level where you can just go and look at a show and it’s beautiful, or you can go two or three levels deeper and really make that connection with what’s going on in the world,” Huberdeau said. “That’s what I find wonderful about art, and I want to share that with people.”
A graduate of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Huberdeau says she has wanted to be a journalist since seventh grade, when she filed her first piece for The Eye of the Hurricane, her school newspaper.
“My husband has asked me, ‘Well, if you weren’t a journalist, what would you be?’ I don’t know,” Huberdeau said with a laugh. “Someday when I retire, I’ll be one of those interpreters you see at the Gilded Age houses around here. History is my other passion.” She lives across the street from the house in which she grew up.
When Huberdeau saw the names of the other Rabkin Prize winners, she was stunned to be among such company and proud to the point of tears.
“To have the validation really made me feel good," she said. "I’m just lucky that I get to write about art here.”
When she called Linda Frelinghuysen to share the news, Frelinghuysen was driving in Richmond with spotty cell coverage.
“Stop it!” Frelinghuysen said.
“No, for real,” Huberdeau said.
“I’m going to lose you,” Frelinghuysen said, “but I’m so happy. I’m starting to cry.”
So back to the $50,000 question.
“I’m going to do something very practical” Huberdeau said. “I’m going to pay off my car loan.”
She paused.
“OK, it’s not very sexy, but the whole purpose of the award is to help journalists get ahead,” she said. “It will help us out. What’s left after that, I have yet to decide on. I don't know, I'm still thinking about it.”