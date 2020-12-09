CLARKSBURG — After a rocky transition period marked by unprecedented election season, the Clarksburg Select Board has appointed a temporary town clerk.
Jessica Sweeney, who trained for the job in the lead-up to the November election, has already been effectively filling the part-time position for several weeks. She will earn $10,700 for the 8-10 hour per week post.
A North Adams city councilor, Sweeney will finish out the term of former Clerk Carol Jammalo, whose term runs through mid-2022. Jammalo stepped down in early August.
Her departure left the town just weeks to scramble to find a clerk ahead of the state’s congressional Democratic primary, which featured a wave of mail-in ballots and two hotly contested races, as Sen. Ed Markey and state Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, fought to hold onto their seats.
Clarksburg immediately put out a call for help, which was answered by Paul McLatchy III, the clerk in nearby Rowe, who offered his services. He came on board in mid-August.
“It started off a bit hectic,” he acknowledged. “I had only a few days to really get several hundred ballots out by mail.”
Part of the adjustment for McLatchy was jumping into the clerk’s office in a town four times the size of Rowe. McLatchy mailed out more primary ballots in Clarksburg than the total number of registered voters in Rowe, he said. He also had to juggle the work that had piled up in the absence of a town clerk.
“I wasn’t really intending to take on the position itself at the time,” he said. “But no one with town clerk experience was stepping forward. This wasn’t a good time to be learning the position... so I agreed that I would stay on and help out on a temporary basis.”
That temporary period was extended through the general election, and McLatchy ended up managing two towns’ elections simultaneously, flipping his attention between Rowe and Clarksburg.
In that intervening time, Sweeney heard about the open clerk position from a friend and pitched herself to the town.
“I said, ‘I have very little previous experience working as a clerk, but I have these skills: I’m organized, I’m personable, I love working with the community.’”
Sweeney was also serving her first term on the North Adams council, which gave her some insight into how local government works. The clerk’s duties include keeping a record of Select Board decisions, she said, so the town was “excited to have someone who had some government experience.”
By late September, she was working as an assistant clerk in the city and training under McLatchy. That meant learning about record requests, dog licenses, the annual census and all kinds of certificates — marriage, birth and death. Her training also brought her into the process of administrating a general election.
“It was really fascinating to see how much work goes into managing our elections that the public generally doesn’t see,” she said. “On election day, the poll workers and myself and Paul, we all worked a 17-hour shift.”
When the hectic election season was finally in the rearview mirror, McLatchy handed over the mantle to the clerk he had trained.
“Looking back, it was both a horrible time to bring someone on, as it was an extremely busy time,” McLatchy said. “But it was also great because now [Sweeney] has seen everything that goes into a major election... which is a huge part of the job.”
Since taking over, Sweeney has been working to figure out the ropes of the town and trying to expand the clerk’s availability to the public.
As she learns the intricacies of the job, Sweeney said, she has also started putting together an administrative manual — a comprehensive guide to all the tasks a clerk has to perform — to help anyone who might one day step into the void of an empty town clerk’s office.