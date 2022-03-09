Jewish Federation of the Berkshires works to support Ukraine's Jewish community after Russia's invasion

PITTSFIELD — Responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has joined a humanitarian assistance campaign to support Jewish residents of Ukraine.
Berkshire County’s Jewish community has raised $20,000 to date, and the federation’s executive committee has contributed an additional $10,000 from its emergency reserves.
The money will cover necessities such as food, transportation, temporary housing and migration-related assistance, the federation said in a news release.
“This is an essential part of what we do as a Jewish community,” President Elisa Schindler Frankel said in the release. “We care for those in need, sustain Jewish life, and offer help not only across the Berkshires but also around the world, especially in embattled Jewish communities like Ukraine where robust Jewish life was decimated in the last century.”
The local response is part of a $20 million emergency campaign through The Jewish Federations of North America. Money will be distributed by partners The Jewish Agency for Israel, the Joint Distribution Committee and World ORT, the release said.
Ukraine’s Jewish community includes about 200,000 people in over 100 cities and towns, and Jewish Federations and their partners have provided support to that community since Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea, the release said.