During the mid- and late 1950s, my mother would shop at the First National Stores in Pittsfield and take advantage of weekly promotions.
For 25 weeks in 1955, she frequented this grocery and, each week, purchased a volume of the Funk & Wagnalls Universal Standard Encyclopedia at 99 cents a volume.
For the next 14 years, my younger sisters and I were able to use this great educational gift for school papers and projects. In subsequent years, we also got the promotion of 25 classical music LP records and then a series of 12 LPs of Broadway musicals promoted by television celebrity Ed Sullivan. The hi-fi records exposed us to music other than our baby boomer-era collection of Beatles, Stones and other rock albums.
First National Stores used the acronym Finast and had its own line of products under the Finast brand. Better known as First National, the company began in Somerville in 1853 and expanded over the years, with stores primarily in the Northeast and Ohio. At one point, First National Stores was one of America’s largest grocery chains.
Its entry to Pittsfield was in 1930, when the firm bought 15 small neighborhood groceries in the Economy Store chain and then opened its first downtown store, at 229 North St. In subsequent years, First National operated stores throughout the Berkshires in both North and South County.
As transportation improved and most families had automobiles after World War II, chains like First National were able to open larger, centrally located stores with more offerings, lower prices and promotions. For the first half of the 20th century, there were as many as 70 neighborhood groceries in Pittsfield. By the 1950s, they began to close, as they were unable to compete with the large national companies like First National and, more recently, chain convenience stores, some open 24 hours a day.
During my early childhood, the nearest First National Store was at 172 Elm St. and was all of three aisles and two checkout registers. The selections were limited, but it was convenient to our home. In June 1949, First National opened the city’s first real supermarket, at 510 North St., and it had a parking lot that could hold over 100 cars. The store was massive, at 32,000 square feet, with separate departments and 14 checkout registers.
It replaced a smaller store built at this location in 1941. The site had been part of the former historic Maplewood Inn that was razed in 1940. This First National became our family’s primary grocery store.
When the new store first opened, it offered cooking classes and contests with prizes. These classes were so popular that they were held in the Union Square movie theater (now Barrington Stage).
Throughout the ‘50s and ‘60s, First National was the leading market in Pittsfield. By 1962, the company closed the Elm Street store, the last of its smaller markets. The company then opened a second large supermarket, in the Pittsfield Plaza on West Housatonic Street. In the early 1960s, other chains, like Grand Union, A&P and Adams Market, opened large supermarkets in the community. Then, in 1965 and 1971, respectively, two major chains — Stop & Shop and Price Chopper — built supermarkets larger and more modern than First National’s North Street store and located them in or near shopping centers with lots of parking.
First National, once the area’s leading local grocery, was closed in July 1974 by the parent company for underperforming. The fixtures and equipment were auctioned and the store sat vacant for the next year. At the same time, First National closed or sold all its Berkshire locations. An early competitor, A&P, also bowed to the new competition and closed its two Pittsfield stores.
A year later, in July 1975, local physicians Dr. Jason Reder and Dr. Ellis Fribush organized a group with eight colleagues to buy the North Street store for $280,000. By the end of the year, they opened a medical facility and physicians’ offices in the remodeled supermarket.
In 1978, the First National company was purchased by the owners of Pick ‘n Pay grocery stores located in Cleveland. Then, in 1994, a Dutch owned grocery business named Ahold, (now Ahold Delhaize), bought Pick ‘n Pay and, in 1995, acquired the Stop & Shop chain.
What was once the largest local supermarket in the 1950s, First National, is, in a way, still in the Berkshires, as Stop & Shop. The Finast brand items are long gone and promotions of encyclopedias also have bitten the dust. However, many of us will still have those fond memories of early baby boom years grocery shopping at the First National on North Street.