In the mid-1950s as a youngster, I attended my very first magic show. The magician was Abraham “Doc” Hurwitz who I later learned was the unofficial magician of New York City, dating back to the days of the Great Depression.
It turns out he was also the father and mentor of children’s entertainer/ventriloquist, Shari Lewis, famous for her companion, Lamb Chop.
From Doc’s amazing illusions, I quickly became hooked on magic. Being selected from the audience to participate in a trick was the frosting to this treat!
At my next birthday I was in childhood nirvana when my parents gave me the gift of a magic set. It even had some of those weird tricks advertised in comic books in the 1950s,
I was never really skillful at magic as I had trouble with sleight of hand and the distracting patter of the famed stage magicians. However, I have remained a fan of magic and still attend live shows and rarely miss magicians on TV.
It should not be a surprise that several years ago I purchased a booklet on magic tricks from an internet auction. But what would be a surprise was that the book was written by someone from Pittsfield. He was Ulysses Grant, and he was actually a great-great-great grandson of President Ulysses S. Grant.
Born in 1901, Ulysses was the youngest of nine children of Harry and Mary Grant of Pittsfield. Harry passed away before his son was born, leaving Mary to raise the younger children alone. She barely made ends meet by taking in small jobs at home. Young Ulysses made it to sixth grade before he dropped out of school to help the family.
As a youngster, he once saw a performance by a visiting magician to Pittsfield and was intrigued. Though too shy to meet the magician, he followed him and similar performers around the area soaking in all he could learn about about magic.
Unable to afford commercial magic sets and tricks, young Ulysses began making many of his own tricks. While growing up in Pittsfield in the 1920s and 1930s, Ulysses (who went then by his initials "U.F.") began putting together sheets of his tricks to sell to other magicians. During his teens and 20s, he also held several regular local jobs, including at the A & P supermarket, Dunn Brothers Market (on Fenn Street), Berkshire News and the General Electric Co.
In the early 1930s Grant’s side business of magic became so successful that he went full time publishing complete booklets that explained tricks. One of these was the one I purchased and titled, "Grant Presents Super Magical Secrets.”
The dozen or so tricks described and illustrated had exotic names such as the Hindoo Rope, Mecca, Pearls of Persia, Mystic Rings, and Sambo the Human Hen. These tricks ranged from small table and card tricks to very large items such as apparatus for vanishing people. Variations of many of these tricks have been used by well-known magicians over the years and are still in use today.
In 1936 U.F. moved from Pittsfield to New York City to pursue his magic vocation full time. He was less a performer than inventor of magic tricks and continued publishing his books on tricks.
In 1939 an entrepreneur named Percy Abbott recruited U.F. to work for him in Michigan. Abbott was a partner of the world-famous magician, Harry Blackstone, and they needed a talented trick creator to help the business.
However, the partnership soon dissolved, but Abbott kept the company going as the Abbott Magic Co. U.F. provided Abbott with a number of exciting tricks, but did not get paid for his work, Hence the creative trick maker left the company.
While living in Michigan, Grant had met a young woman, Delores Barr, from Columbus, Ohio. The couple got married and moved to Columbus, where U.F. started the Magic Publishing and Supply Co.
In Columbus, they raised a family and introduced them to magic at a very early age. Eventually their adult daughter Mary Ann and her husband, Jim King, took over the company when U.F. retired in the 1960s. To this day they operate the firm under the name MAK Magic.
U.F. lived to the age of 78, passing away in 1978. During his life he created over 2,000 magic tricks and wrote 50 books on magic. Although I moved to Columbus in 1974 and never got to meet U.F., I contacted his grandson James, who was helpful with anecdotes about U.F.
The Kings host an annual national event in Columbus called Magifest, the oldest magic convention in the country. Fans like me have been able to attend a fascinating public event of emerging magicians. I love the magic but still have trouble doing a basic card trick.