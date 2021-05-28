One of my earliest memories of the Double Dip was in the early 1950s.
Annually, my Sunday School teacher would take our class to this popular ice cream parlor to celebrate the end of the school year. The Double Dip was located at 21 First St. in Pittsfield, close to the North Street shopping area. It was one of several local “ma and pa” places where one could find tasty homemade ice cream.
What was unique about the Double Dip was that it became the city’s first and only “make-your-own-sundae” shop that I can recall.
In one of our annual class visits, 15 of us youngsters were each given a scoop or two of our favorite flavor in a large dish. Then, we helped ourselves to a choice of toppings. The selections included hot fudge, chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, marshmallow sauce, cherries, peanuts, whipped cream and sprinkles or jimmies. Of course, some of us had to add everything available, and we even shared our concoctions sloppily with our clothes. But, it was all good fun and a great memory.
The Double Dip had its roots going back to 1934, when a young man named Albert Corliss opened the Home Ice Cream Co. at the First Street address and soon after called it the Double Dip. He served and promoted his homemade ice cream with two scoops in a cone or a dish. Hence, the shop’s name came from this “double dip.”
The establishment became quite popular when the new Pittsfield High School opened a few blocks away on East Street. It was the “go-to place” after school or for teen dates for ice cream and luncheonette services. Corliss also bought an adjacent parking lot for the convenience of customers with cars.
In 1948, due to health issues, Corliss sold the Double Dip to a local entrepreneurial businessman. The new owner, Henry Alperin, recently sold his variety store on Elm Street that later became George’s Variety Store. Earlier, Alperin had operated the Self-Service Shoe Store on North Street and then Royal Cleaners and Dyers, still in business today.
With his purchase of the ice cream parlor, he changed the name to Alperin’s, Customers still called it the Double Dip. Alperin kept the business popular by offering large nickel ice cream cones, a bargain in 1949.
In 1952, Alperin sold the ice cream parlor and subsequently went to work for the city. The new owners were two General Electric workers in their early 20s, Warren "Bobo" Bouchaine and Clifford Card. They remodeled the inside by removing some booths and adding a large U-shaped counter.
The partners renamed the shop the Double Dip. Soon after they opened, the owners stopped making ice cream. Rather, the Double Dip became a franchise of Stewart’s Ice Cream, a growing chain of 21 stores in nearby New York. Stewart’s was a family-run business that grew from a small dairy farm that first sold its ice cream over 100 years ago.
In 1948, Stewart’s introduced the “make-your-own- sundaes“ concept in its shops. The new Double Dip began promoting these, and the parlor soon became known as Stewart's Double Dip. The parent company had a number of unusual advertising campaigns, including an endorsement by a cowboy character named Cactus John, provision of helicopter rides to customers, and the introduction of a live lamb from its farm, named Perky, whose image became a company logo.
I remember entering a Stewart’s contest to name a “partner lamb.” I can’t remember my entry, but the winner was Patches!
Bouchaine and Card opened a second Stewart’s franchise, in Morningside, at 769 Tyler St., in November 1954. But, after just a couple of years, the young partners could not make a go of both of their ventures. In 1956, the Morningside store closed and Albert Kelleman took over the First Street location, trying to operate it 24 hours a day.
A year later, the weekday hours changed when GE dropped its third shift. Unfortunately, by July 1958, the Double Dip closed for good and the contents were then auctioned. The original store first became an insurance company office and has remained office space since.
I always wondered if the Double Dip closed due to the gluttony of young sundae-makers. However, it was more likely due to the increasing competition from Friendly’s, Dairy Queen and fast-food entities that entered the local marketplace in the mid-1950s.
The Stewart’s company has continued to thrive in New York and Vermont with the shift to becoming convenience stores, most with gasoline service and an indoor eating area. Today, Stewart’s has 337 locations, with the nearest in New Lebanon, where one can still find the tasty ice cream and specials like make-your-own-sundaes. But, long gone are those sundae concoctions we made at the Double Dip in Pittsfield.