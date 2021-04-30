Following my recent Berkshire Eagle column about the hunt for a lion rug, a reader wrote and asked me if I knew anything about another local lion.
As a youngster, she remembered her Great Barrington dentist, Dr. Wilfred Millet, had a stuffed lion cub in his office, but she never knew why. I had actually researched this unusual office décor about 15 years ago. It turned out to be another mysterious “lion hunt" and a story worth sharing.
The Academy of Music was located on North Street from 1872 to 1912 where Pittsfield’s Juvenile Court is now located. The large four-story building housed a 1,114-seat auditorium on the upper three floors. Among events held at the academy in 1903 was a world-famous circus, the Frank C. Bostock wild animal show. The show had several wild animal acts and played to a full house for a week, with two performances daily.
On Saturday, March 28, the last day, the lion tamer, Madame Barlowe, was working with four lionesses at the matinee show. The largest of these felines was named Victoria, weighing 600 pounds and pregnant. That show, Victoria was so uncooperative and threatening that handlers had to return her to her cage. She then viciously attacked a handler who was feeding her, and thus she had to be excluded from the very last performance in the evening.
That night, after the show was over, all the animals in their cages were being lowered by block and tackle into horse-drawn wagons. The wagons were to be driven to the train depot for railroad transport of the cages to Fitchburg for the next week’s performances.
Unfortunately, the rope holding the cage with Victoria and another lioness, named Sappho, broke two-thirds of the way down. The cage crashed and the felines escaped. Sappho was captured in a garage and returned to a cage. However, the testy Victoria immediately attacked and killed one of the horses transporting the cages, and then menacingly hid under a wagon.
The circus did not want to shoot the lioness, as her cubs would be worth as much as $2,000 apiece, a hefty figure in 1903. However, Victoria could not be captured and, for safety reasons, she was shot and killed by a handler. The circus wanted to save her unborn cubs, if possible, but could not reach a veterinarian.
As an alternative, the circus contacted three medical doctors willing to perform emergency surgery. The physicians were Dr. J.A. Brackin, Dr. Fred Roberts and a young doctor, Wilfred Millet, who lived nearby, on Bradford Street.
It turns out, the doctors did a miraculous job, given the situation. Six cubs were born alive, but due to their being premature and the limited availability of medical technology, all of them succumbed shortly afterward.
The circus offered the cubs to the physicians for their efforts. Interestingly, Dr. Roberts and Dr. Millet did accept one each and subsequently had a taxidermist stuff them. Both physicians displayed the cubs, sealed in domed glass cases, in their offices. Dr. Millet eventually gave his cub to his son, Wilfred Jr., the dentist in Great Barrington, where it was displayed in his office for years.
Being of a curious nature, I wanted to see and photograph the Millet cub if it was still around. Wilfred Jr. died in 2003, two years before I learned about any of this. A colleague told me that the dentist’s daughter, Anne, had the cub and lived in the area. I was able to find her and had a nice visit at her home to see the little feline.
I learned that her grandfather, Wilfred Sr., had become Pittsfield’s city physician a year after the lion incident. In later years, he lived with two of his daughters until dying in 1967, at the age of 98. It turns out, both of his daughters, Louise and Helene Millet, had been two of my favorite secondary school teachers in the early 1960s.
While we chatted, my eyes kept glancing at the lion cub in the domed case sitting on a table next to me. I was allowed to take photographs, but felt a sense of sadness knowing the story and seeing this little cub.
Although I felt I solved a mystery, I was still curious about the other cub. No one had any idea about its journey or if it was still around. Dr. Roberts, who owned it, died in 1911. I read through every newspaper and magazine article that I could find about the original circus incident and about Dr. Roberts.
I found mention that the cub might have been given to the Berkshire Museum. I then contacted Scott Jervas, a staff member I had recently met. Scott took me to the museum archives to see a collection of many animals that had once been on display. He showed me a mountain lion and cubs, but it was not the Roberts lion.
Then, months later, I heard from Scott, who was sure that, deep in the museum’s basement, he had found the missing cub. It turned out to be just like the Millet cub. I was satisfied that my lion hunt had come to an end, as well as the conclusion to an interesting local story that began over 100 years ago.