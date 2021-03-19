In my last article, I talked about solving the mystery of the origin of the lion rug in the home of our neighbor, the late Gabe Virgilio.
In 1943, Gabe’s father, Pittsfield grocer Bene Virgilio, bought Eastover in Lenox, the former home of the late millionaire Harris Fahnestock. The lion rug was one of the furnishings that came with the purchase.
Bene and his family planned to open a private club at Eastover with a liquor license. However, the Lenox town leaders were not keen on the idea. Gabe had spent nine years of applications, denials and appeals before obtaining a liquor license for his Eastside Cafe in Pittsfield. None of the family wanted to go through this type of ordeal and still risk never getting approval.
Therefore, Bene decided to sell Eastover only a year later. He was approached by William Duncan, who operated a private boys school in Great Barrington and was seeking a new location.
Duncan found that the 30-room, nine-bathroom main building would be a superb locale for the school, and he offered to buy/lease the estate and would open it for the 1944 school year. Bene would keep a smaller brick house on the property for family members still living there. His sons, Del and Frank Virgilio, were running a poultry business from the estate and had to sell off thousands of chickens prior to the school opening.
The Duncan School would be Lenox’s fifth private school, making the town the center of private secondary education in the state, if not the country. Duncan, who was the son of a Georgia senator, was well-educated and had built a positive reputation as a headmaster of a private school when he was only 26.
Over the years, he had made a lot of influential, wealthy acquaintances and, with inheritance from an aunt, he opened his own school. The school attracted children of the wealthy with its $1,400 annual tuition, a rather hefty price for 1944. However, unlike these other private local educational facilities, the Duncan School turned out to be far from a school of excellence, or an institution about which Lenox would later boast.
Following an extraordinary cold spell in early 1945, the school’s pipes froze and a plumber was called in for repairs. Time magazine (Feb. 12, 1945) best described what followed.
“He (the plumber) rushed out last week with an astonishing story. The place was a shamble. The floors were spattered with broken window panes and flakes of paint from the wall. The radiators and all 15 toilets were frozen. Down in the laundry room, the 22 students, blue-skinned, dirty, tattered and hungry, were huddled around a pot-bellied stove. One 13-year-old had a leg broken in two places. Swiftly, the local board of health and a state building inspector condemned the school on 37 counts, sent the injured boy to a hospital, moved the others to homes and the Y.M.C.A. in nearby Pittsfield.”
Bene Virgilio repossessed the Eastover estate in 1945. According to his granddaughter, Dolores Capitanio, he was devastated in seeing the damage and the remains of the antique Fahnestock furnishings that had been burned for heat.
In November 1945, Virgilio won a suit for just over $4,286 against Duncan, whose whereabouts was unknown. Needless to say, the school was over, the estate needed many repairs, and Virgilio was stuck with major expenses and the vacant estate.
In February 1947, following several arrests and jumping of bail, Duncan was brought to trial in Berkshire County, found guilty of numerous charges and sent to jail for “two years of hard labor.” His attorney summed it up that Duncan had a good reputation as an educator, but was a terrible businessman.
In June 1946, after just leasing the place to a summer camp, Bene Virgilio entered into a sales contract for $50,000 with Paul and George Bisacca and Fred Noble, all from Stamford, Conn. The men had plans to convert the estate into a “country inn and recreational center.”
Their initial plans were to construct a swimming pool and repair the huge coach barn to hold 75 horses. The sale was for 287 acres of land in two parcels, a garage, apartment and the mansion with its 14 fireplaces and the grounds that had been repaired and were relatively well-kept.
George Bisacca became the owner/operator and turned Eastover Estate into a premier resort and marketed it to young singles coming in for vacations. Bisacca is remembered for his good nature and generosity.
Many will recall his Civil War museum, his frequent Civil War enactments, his entourage with parade floats in the July 4th parades, his herd of bison, his building ski and toboggan slopes, his benevolent invitation for community groups to use the facilities, his hosting all the high school after-prom parties and many more accomplishments.
When George passed away in 1983, his daughters, Dorothy “Ticki” Winsor and Susan McNinch and their families, continued operating Eastover until 2009.
In early 2010, Yingxing Wang who emigrated from South China in 1985, and her husband, Gudjon Hermansson, a Manhattan hedge fund executive, paid approximately $5 million for Eastover, to make it into a holistic retreat center. With the purchase price, $1.8 million for furnishings, additional items and adjacent land and the total upgrades and renovations over five years, the couple invested an estimated $20 million in Eastover.
Beginning with my curiosity of the origin of my Virgilio neighbor’s mysterious lion rug, I learned quite a bit of the 110-year history of Eastover. From the Fahnestock home to a chicken farm to a private school to a summer camp to a first-class resort to a holistic retreat center, I can only quote the Grateful Dead by saying, “What a long strange trip it’s been!”