In the 1950s and 1960s, there were about three dozen places to dine within a block of the Pittsfield “upstreet” shopping district.
One of my favorites was the Rosa Restaurant, located at 154 North St., near the Palace movie theater. The restaurant counter always seemed to be busy, as well as the many booths. When I was a youngster and our family ate at the Rosa, I always followed my Dad’s lead and ordered the tasty fried scallops.
As I got older and went with friends or on a date, I remember having the breaded veal cutlet, spaghetti, swordfish, chicken, and even liver and onions. Who could forget the classic buttered rolls, strawberry cream pie and sweet cherry tarts?
Often, my visits were just for fresh doughnuts and good coffee. The food was always good. But, my best memory of the Rosa was being welcomed by the restaurant owner, Gino Rosa, who always shared a smile and nice words to all who came to his eatery, even us small fry. His warm personality made the Rosa one of the most popular restaurants in the city.
Gino, then 16, migrated from Pugnello, Italy, to Pittsfield in 1913 to seek his fortune in America. He came to Pittsfield, where he joined his two older brothers, who worked at the Wendell Hotel.
He started as a floor mopper in the hotel’s kitchen. He held a few other jobs before enlisting in the service. After his military stint, Gino worked with a cousin and his brother, George, in area restaurants to learn the food business. Then, in 1929, he and George took over a restaurant in Lee and named it the Rosa.
A year later, their success led to a second Rosa Restaurant, in North Adams. George and a third partner, Frank Culpo, operated the new eatery while Gino ran the Lee operation.
The Rosas really wanted a Pittsfield presence, and in 1931 they took over the former cafeteria at the New American House Hotel at 201 North St. This new Pittsfield Rosa had 20 booths, a 60-foot counter with stools and space to hold banquets.
With a staff of 20, the Rosa quickly became one of the city’s premier dining spots for the 1930s. The brothers had sold their North Adams location to Culpo, but it closed a couple of years later.
The New American House Hotel closed in 1936 and was to be razed the next year. Gino and George moved the Rosa across the street to 154 North St., in the space of a chain eatery that left the area. In 1938, they sold the Lee location and opened a new Rosa in North Adams that George operated until his untimely death in 1953.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first Rosa Restaurant in 1954, Gino and his partner, George’s widow, Millie, remodeled the Pittsfield Rosa. By taking over a print shop behind the Rosa, the restaurant doubled in size and added a rear entrance on Renne Avene. Approximately 2,600 square feet of new space included a 35-foot bar, two large private dining rooms, a “men’s bar” and two other dining areas.
Keeping with the times, the restaurant added television and music. New appliances and heating units were also installed. The improvements were well-received, though the importance of good food and generous portions at fair prices kept the Rosa one of the most popular “upstreet” restaurants.
Gino was not only a genial host at the Rosa, but was well-liked by restaurateurs throughout the city, as he served as president of the Pittsfield Restaurant Association for an unprecedented 17 years. Gino was a fighter for all restaurant owners, a great public speaker, a recipient of a key to the city, and most remembered for his patriotism and enthusiasm for life in this country.
He died in February 1965, after suffering from heart problems. His wife, Marie, bought her sister-in-law Millie’s share of the Rosa and continued to operate the restaurant until 1970, when she sold the business.
Partners Vernon Kohlenberger and John Barlow purchased the Rosa and ran it for a year. Former Pittsfield Mayor Paul Brindle and his family took it over in 1972, first calling it Nel's Rosa Restaurant. The Brindles moved the restaurant in 1980 to North and Eagle streets and then to 579 Fenn St., where it became the Fenn-Way Grille.
It operated until 2001, and the building is now home to an appliance company. The original Rosa now houses Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant. Although I have enjoyed Pancho’s on visits, I do miss those scallops, the fresh rolls and the cherry tarts and, mostly, Gino.