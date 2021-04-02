I hardly ever go to McDonald's for more than a restroom break these days. But, as a high schooler, it was my go-to burger joint.
I remember the excitement when the McDonald’s, with its golden arches, first opened in Pittsfield, in 1960. The carryout menu was simple, and items were half the price of similar fare at other local eateries. The self-service counter eliminated the need for waitstaff. We got our food quickly, as hamburgers were cooked ahead of time, wrapped and kept warm under heat lamps.
McDonald’s parent company began in 1948, when two brothers, Maurice and Richard McDonald, opened a hamburger stand in San Bernardino, Calif. Their plans were to develop a franchise system, and they did. Within 10 years, McDonald’s drive-ins were in numerous states, reaching the sale of 100 million hamburgers.
One of their franchisees was a salesman named Ray Kroc, who opened a drive-in in 1955, in the Chicago area. Kroc was responsible for much of the brothers’ franchising success, and in 1961 he bought the entire operating system and sole right to use the McDonald’s name.
The first McDonald’s in Massachusetts opened in Pittsfield in May 1960, at 6 Cheshire Road, across from the Allendale Shopping Center — still the home of a McDonald's. This store was the 238th franchise in the country and was owned by Tom Walton, who moved to the Berkshires from out of state.
The corporate-designed structure, with the famous golden arches and all equipment, cost a new franchisee about $125,000 at the time. When Pittsfield’s outlet opened, there were only 10 items on the menu: hamburger, cheeseburger, french fries, milkshakes and six beverages. The advertisements promised a 15-cent hamburger, 10-cent fries and a 20-cent triple-thick milkshake delivered in 50 seconds, with the check delivered in 45 seconds. It was self-service, with no indoor dining and no carhops. In the first year, this eatery sold over 800,000 hamburgers!
Although Walton was the first owner, the real entrepreneur who spread McDonalds throughout the Berkshires was a Pittsfield native, Sid Zuckerman. Sid was married to Sylvia Carr, whose brother, Sam, operated the Carr Hardware store.
After four years as a major in the Army and following World War II, Sid went to work at Sam’s store. He had a college degree in chemical engineering and was hired to head Carr’s heating and engineering department.
In 1956, Sid became the general manager of the entire hardware store, but he had always wanted to have his own business.
In 1964, upon the advice of his attorney, he bought the local McDonald’s franchise. When Sid first took over, I was surprised to see this former hardware manager flipping burgers and his wife, Sylvia, taking orders and making fries. It was not long, though, before Sid wore his managerial hat once again.
Over the next eight years, Sid expanded McDonald's to four more locations: North Adams, Lenox, Great Barrington and on West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield. During these years, McDonald’s national concept had evolved to include drive-up windows and sit-down restaurants, in order to address consumers’ changing preferences for comfort and convenience.
The fast-food drive-in concept remained popular, as did the lower prices. New building designs with mansard roofs, landscaping and aesthetics replaced the original golden-arched buildings. With five Berkshire County operations, Sid also added a new employee training center that included state-of-the-art video programs for making the products, cleanliness, greeting customers and dealing with problems.
The McDonald’s locations in the Berkshires had grown substantially in less than a decade under the Zuckerman leadership and became a workforce of 300 employees.
In 1974, after a successful 10 years of ownership and expansion, Sid sold the local franchise, with all its restaurants, to another McDonald’s Massachusetts operator, a father-and-son team also named Zuckerman, but no relation. Sid and Sylvia sold their home in Pittsfield and moved to Florida, where Sid, in his late 50s, began a new career, in the construction of homes. He still consulted with McDonald’s nationally part time while building his new business.
Today, McDonald’s is reported to have over 38,000 restaurants in over 115 countries that serve 69 million people a day. The company and its franchisees employ over 1.9 million workers. There are six McDonald’s located throughout Berkshire County, with two more on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Lee.
In 2004, I met with Sid and Sylvia Zuckerman in their Florida home. We reminisced about families, Pittsfield and, of course, McDonald’s. Sid and Sylvia have since passed on, both in their mid-90s, and had been married 70 years. They never regretted their decision to buy the golden-arched drive-in, even if it meant they had to initially flip the burgers and make the fries.