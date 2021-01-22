As kids growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, our new best friend became the family television.
Like today’s youths with cellphones and computer tablets, we'd spend hours glued to this device. When our family first got a television in 1950, it had a small screen, it was broadcast in black and white and it had no remote control, as we received only one channel.
Our TV was connected to an aluminum antenna on our roof. Other folks had an indoor antenna made of two thin tubes, called rabbit ears, that sat on the TV and could be adjusted for better reception.
The first channel in the Berkshires was WRGB, which broadcast from Schenectady, N.Y. The station was owned by the General Electric Co. and affiliated with NBC. Initially, it was Channel 4 on the dial that ranged from 2 to 13. In 1954, WRGB became Channel 6, to alleviate interference in broadcasting with stations in Boston and New York City.
WRGB, the very first television station in the world, was founded in 1928 as W2XB, an experimental station. In 1942, it was one of just a handful of stations to be approved by the government to operate publicly, and was then named WRGB. The letters were the initials of Walter Ransom Gail Baker, an electrical engineer who was vice president of GE. The company wanted to honor Baker, who also was president of the Institute of Radio Engineers and founder of the National Television System Committee.
When we first got our TV, we began watching all the kid-oriented programs like Freddie Freihofer’s "Breadtime Stories," Bronco Bill’s western movies, "The Howdy Doody Show," "Glendora," "Kukla, Fran and Ollie" and "The Buster Brown Show."
On weeknights, our parents would tune in to a half-hour of their shows around 6 p.m. Although they were not as exciting as cartoons, we kids learned to accept several of our folks’ WRGB “dinner guests.”
One of these TV guests was Howard “Tup” Tupper, who gave us young ones our first exposure to a weather forecaster. He opened every five-minute broadcast with a small wave and the greeting, “Hi ya, small fry.”
In the pre-satellite and Doppler radar days of forecasting, Howard did make his reports entertaining. On a large weather map, he placed magnets for the sun, rain, clouds, etc., and would move them around as he gave the forecast. In the winter, the map had a giant snowman visible.
Tup was an announcer beginning in the late 1940s. He officially retired in 1978, but continued hosting a WRGB bowling show until 1984. Howard Tupper died in 1986 at age 72.
Another celeb at dinnertime was Earl Pudney, who was the host of "The Earl Pudney Show." This was a live, 15-minute program with Earl, a talented pianist, and his combo of four musician buddies. It was fascinating watching close-up shots of Earl's fingers working the keys. I have to credit Earl with my introduction to music appreciation.
Pudney died on New Year's Eve in 1998, in his hometown of Schenectady, at age 87.
The third guest was Ernie Tetrault (pronounced “Tay Tro”), who gave us the regional news and introduced us to the concept of a news anchor. Ernie actually got his start in the early 1940s as an announcer on WTRY radio.
In 1951, he joined WRGB to do a morning talk show and commercials before becoming the station’s newscaster. One of his most interesting news ventures took place in 1988, when he did a series on homeless people.
Ernie assumed the role of a homeless man and lived on the streets of Albany during the daytime. He was unrecognized by all those people who watched him on the nightly news. The network followed him with hidden cameras. His experience brought into the viewers' living rooms and, more importantly, into their hearts and minds, the reality of the daily struggle of the homeless for survival.
Few of us knew that Ernie became a licensed pilot early during his career and helped start an air museum in Schenectady. Ernie is now 94 and resides not far from his longterm second home at WRGB.
Although I never met these three dinner guests, I look back at them fondly and how they introduced many of us to the weather, dinner music and the news in our childhood years. WRGB is still around, though GE sold the station in 1983, 55 years from its inception.