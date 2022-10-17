Lanesborough residents seek answers on proposed cannabis mini-farms at the former Berkshire Mall

LANESBOROUGH — The attorney representing proposed cannabis mini-farms at the Berkshire Mall fielded questions Monday about water use, property values, security and where marijuana grown at the defunct mall would be shipped.

The community session, required by the Cannabis Control Commission, offered the most detailed look to date at plans by JMJ Holdings to shift to a new use of the former retail destination. About 30 people attended the meeting in the basement of Town Hall, peppering Blake Mensing, an attorney and partner in the venture, with questions.

Future water use was a common concern. Mensing said he wasn’t too knowledgeable on the specifics, but pledged to follow the regulations.

“I am not a grower, I’ve actually killed a cacti. ... The water usage will be subject to availability. We’re not going to draw more than we’re permitted,” said Mensing.

Some of the sharpest questioning came from Mark W. Siegars, an attorney who represents the Baker Hill Road District, which manages the connector road between routes 7 and 8.

He said the town shouldn’t be negotiating with JMJ. The Select Board has approved a plan to negotiate a host community agreement, but hasn’t yet done so.

“There’s a legal agreement that says the mall has to provide [Target] with their drinking water and fire suppression. And the town is suing because they don’t do it, ” said Siegars.

Mensing accused Siegars of having an agenda, due to his association with the road district, which manages tax payments from the mall owner.

Town resident Kristen Tool suggested that Mensing and his partners need to understand how people in Lanesborough feel about the mall.

“I just want to make a blanket statement about a new person coming into his community,” she said, referring to Mensing. “You don’t know all of the history of it. A lot of people are feeling the same way. They’re feeling triggered about anything going on in that mall. There’s just been so many iterations of just really nasty stuff going on there.”

Bill Prendergast, an attendee who is chairman of the road district, explained where water used for cannabis cultivation at the mall would come from. “We do get the water from Pittsfield. But it’s within the water district. It is paid for through the town of Lanesborough,” he said.

More than once, Mensing said he could not answer some questions.

When asked by The Eagle when the project could provide an estimated amount of needed water, Mensing said it would be too expensive to get that answer before approval of the venture.

“I would say that that would be unbelievably unfair to us as a private enterprise,” he said, “because that is going to be really expensive to have everything buttoned up in terms of all the details.”

Lisa Dachinger, a local farmer, offered her opinion on water needs and questioned why Mensing didn’t have the information.

“Cannabis plants require about the same amount of water per plant as tomatoes do. Depending on how many plants you have with cannabis, it depends on how productive the plants are, it’s about a gallon of water per pound,” said Dachinger. “I think as another farmer and grower that you can give us a basic estimate.”

Mensing vowed to abide by regulations, but provided no specifics. “Oftentimes people say, ‘Well, why don’t you know all the answers?’ Because it’s really expensive to get answers,” he said.

Security issues

Mensing addressed safety concerns by detailing some of the regulations that would be put in place. “This facility would be more secure than a bank or a pharmacy,” he said. “The building is going to be under 24/7 camera coverage. The only portions of the facility that won’t be under camera coverage are the bathrooms for obvious privacy reasons.”

He also described the security required for vans transporting cannabis products. “You have to have an irremovable GPS, basically a cage sort of within the frame of the car .... You have to randomize your routes. When you’re dropping it off, if you go to the customer, and they refuse it, you can’t just leave it on the side of the road. You have to bring it back,” said Mensing.

Mensing spoke about where cannabis grown in the mall’s old anchor stores would be distributed. “We’re not going to be stocking shelves in downtown Boston, because it takes forever to get there,” he said.

Most wholesale customers would be in western Massachusetts, Mensing said, likely west of Springfield. “I know there are 50 retail stores within 50 miles of the mall. Those, to me, would be the logical customers,” he said.

One person attending asked whether there was still space for growth in the cannabis market in Massachusetts. Mensing said he believes there is.

“[In Massachusetts] we’ve got 250 stores open. At saturation, we’re looking at maybe 450 stores. I’d say we’re a little more than halfway,” he said.

Lanesborough community members were also concerned about property values. On that, Mensing sought to reassure the audience.

“What studies found was, at worst, the property value stays the same. And then frankly, counterintuitively, I’ll admit, some people’s property values went up,” said Mensing. He cited increased security around the facility as one of the possible causes for rising property values.

Late in the meeting, Siegars asked that Mensing put all his answers in writing.

“Can we get the answers that you’ve given us in writing? We’ve had an experience in this community, companies who said things on Facebook. As it turns out, none of it was true,” he said.

Siegars said Monday’s session should be followed up with another meeting, so people can get answers to all of their questions.

“You want me want to do a bunch of homework for free?” Mensing asked.

Towards the end of the meeting, a few people left in an apparent protest of the proceeding. “He doesn’t answer any questions. Eighty percent of the questions have not been answered,” one person said while leaving.