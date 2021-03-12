WILLIAMSTOWN — Joan Simpson Burns, an author and diarist who once was married to the late Pulitzer Prize-winning historian James MacGregor Burns, died Feb. 24, at her home in Williamstown. She was 93.
Burns, who served on the town's Select Board and Zoning Board of Appeals during the 1990s, had lived in Williamstown since she married her former husband in 1969. The couple, who met in 1964, later divorced. James MacGregor Burns, a Williams College professor and biographer of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, died in 2014.
During the 1980s, Joan Simpson Burns created the Highgate Art Trust in Williamstown, a group that had been formed to incite collaborations between artists, scholars and cultural entrepreneurs, that produced the limited-edition collection "Critical Relations: Word Image."
She was the author of several books, and served as editor of "The Dechronization of Sam Magruder," which was written by her late father, writer and well-known paleontologist George Gaylord Simpson. One of her books, "The Awkward Embrace: The Creative Artist & the Institution in America," published in 1975, was based on interviews she conducted during the 1960s with nine well-known American men who, through their organizations, had worked to influence American culture.
"The book offers a fascinating insight into the problems faced by the creative artists and the men who created their own destinies," wrote the late Milton Bass, in a column published in The Berkshire Eagle in 1975.
Charles Fox, of Williamstown, who had known Burns since the 1990s, said that "she was writing all the time."
"She certainly had an amazing kind of intellectual stamina," Fox said. "Up until very recently she was still working on a book about Williamstown that she had been working on for many years.
"Writing was her favorite occupation. She always had a project on her mind."
Burns was born in Boulder, Colo., in 1927. She attended the High School of Music & Art in New York City. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan in 1950.
After a few months of impetuous marriage to a cowboy in New Mexico, Burns returned to New York City around 1948 and married filmmaker Alfred Lee Meyers, the father of her two children. She served as a book editor at Basic Books and at Harcourt Brace, then as the book editor for special projects at CBS, where she produced the best-selling book, "John F. Kennedy: As We Remember Him." In 1960, she briefly served as managing editor of the Partisan Review, publishing works by Sylvia Plath and Mary McCarthy. Some of her many interviews are archived at the Columbia Center for Oral History Research.
Burns married again in her final decade. Her last and constant companion was Lt. Col. Ruben William Shay, Special Forces Airborne, a highly decorated Jewish German refugee from the Holocaust and son of Rudolf Schay, a prominent anti-Hitler journalist of the Weimar period.
Burns was predeceased by her three sisters, Elizabeth Leonie Simpson, Patricia Gaylord Simpson and Helen Simpson Vishniac. She is survived by her daughter, Trienah Ann Meyers, of Daytona Beach, Fla., son Peter Alexander Meyers, of Princeton, N.J., and two grandchildren.