Gov. Charlie Baker plans a vaccination update at 10 a.m. and Boston Mayor Martin Walsh will hold a 1 p.m. COVID-19 update press conference at Faneuil Hall, but attention is also focused on the Legislature on the last day of its two-year session.
House and Senate Democrats have had more than six months to reconcile transportation spending and economic development bills that cleared both branches by big margins but in differing forms, and now have only a few hours to reach agreements. Rep. William Straus and Sen. Joseph Boncore are the chief transportation bill (H 4547 and S 2836) negotiators. Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Eric Lesser are the lead conferees on the economic development bills (S 2874 and H 4887).
The economic development bills include small business aid, sports betting and housing production initiatives, and Baker said this week that the transportation bill includes outlays the state needs in order to attract federal reimbursements. Conferences on policing reform, climate change, health care and the overdue fiscal 2021 budget led to agreements this month.
The climate bill was sent to Baker on Monday and with the session ending today, his options for dealing with bills that reach his desk this late in the session are limited to two: sign it or veto it. Any agreement on either bill by six-member conference committees would require the House and Senate to suspend their rules designed to give members time to review bills prior to voting on them, a vote that lawmakers have bee willing to take in the past to ensure that proposals reach the governor's desk and do not die with the ending of the session.
The branches gavel back into session at noon and the Legislature must end its session by midnight and when it does so it is referred to as adjourning sine die. The new two-year session begins on Wednesday.
Baker holds his 10 a.m. vaccination update from Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and plans an 11:30 a.m. event at the Springfield Innovation Center where he plans to discuss internet connectivity and make an economic recovery announcement.