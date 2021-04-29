NORTH ADAMS — Joe Manning, who visited, championed and wrote about the city of North Adams for more than two decades, has died.
Manning chronicled the people and places of North Adams, with a fascination for the city’s history and an eagle-eyed view of its future.
He wrote about the city's transformation in his books, "Steeples: Sketches of North Adams" and "Disappearing Into North Adams," and excerpts of his writings are on display at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, alongside oral histories that he collected from city residents.
Manning died on Tuesday, according to Mark Rondeau, a longtime friend.
"He was a special man, a dear friend to many of us," Rondeau wrote on Facebook. "A social worker turned author. A man who visited and fell in love with and wrote about and boosted North Adams at a time when it was still fashionable to bash it. A brilliant, kind and gentle man."
An author, historian, genealogist, freelance journalist, poet, photographer and songwriter, Manning served in the U.S. Air Force as a medical corpsman and then worked as a caseworker for the Connecticut Department of Social Services from 1970 until his retirement in 1999.
From 1998 to 2007, he created several oral history programs for North Adams Public Schools students. He also helped plan and run Neighborhood EXPO, a celebration of North Adams history sponsored by the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition.
He created the Lewis Hine Project to search for descendants of the child laborers captured in Hine's photographs in the early 20th century.
"The children and families depicted in the child labor photographs of Lewis Hine were unwittingly caught in the act of making history, but we know almost nothing about them," he wrote on his website. "By finding out what happened to some of them, and by revealing the photos to their descendants (most descendants are unaware of them), we are dignifying their lives, and the lives of everyone that history has forgotten."