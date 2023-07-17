Lawyer Joel S. Greenberg is remembered for his work as a Pittsfield state representative fighting for women's rights and consumer protections

PITTSFIELD — Lawyer Joel S. Greenberg, who served as a Pittsfield city councilman and was a state representative for six years, died last week. He was 93.
Greenberg was a champion of women’s rights, co-sponsoring bills in the Massachusetts Legislature pertaining to both abortion and birth control as well as funding for public education. He also advocated for consumer protection both as a legislator and in his work as an assistant attorney general, and he demanded transparency in government.
Greenberg voted to reduce the number of state legislative districts even though it meant that his own district would be eliminated.
He was president of his synagogue, Pittsfield’s Temple Anshe Amunim, and chaired the United Jewish Appeal. He was named man of the year by B’nai Brith’s Adullam Lodge in 1976.
As a lawyer in private practice, Greenberg was known for taking on inexperienced lawyers, including those for whom the law was a second career.
Glynis MacVeety was one of them. Now retired, MacVeety remembers Greenberg as taking an interest in her professional development when he hired her after her graduation from Vermont Law School in 1993.
“He would invest in you to help you do the things you needed to do,” she said, recalling that Greenberg sent her to a seminar on the nuts of bolts of taking depositions, then had her observe him, and finally had her take one of her own. “In that way he was a very good teacher.”
He was also a loving, affectionate and devoted father.
His daughter Susan Greenberg-Yarmish recalls that when she was a student at Pittsfield High School, a teacher made some “horrible” antisemitic jokes.
She told her father, who went to the school with her and attended a meeting with the principal, counselors and the teacher.
“I felt like the guy wanted to crawl under the desk,” she said, adding that the offensive behavior stopped. “I think that really represents my dad.”
She said he embodied a certain strongly held view: “You don’t take that from people. That’s unacceptable. You can be proud of who you are, and people can’t treat us that way.”
He encouraged her to be whatever she wanted.
She said dinner conversations were lively and varied with her father. He came home every night for dinner and spent weekends with the family attending artistic events, not on the golf course at the Country Club of Pittsfield.
While the family belonged to it, Greenberg at first declined the invitation to join the club, which had excluded Jews.
Nathaniel Bohrer, who married Greenberg’s oldest daughter, Betsy, met Joel Greenberg for the first time when he was going through the formality of requesting her hand in marriage. Bohrer said he and Greenberg frequently engaged in political discussions.
“He always challenged me intellectually,” Bohrer said. “It was an amazing experience in life.”
Middle son Peter Greenberg said his father taught him to kill others with kindness, a lesson he keeps in mind today.
Joel Greenberg was born in the Bronx to Meyer and Gertrude Greenberg. He graduated from Bronx High School of Science, Syracuse University and Harvard Law School in 1954.
He worked as assistant counsel for the general counsel in the office of the Navy in Washington, D.C. and then worked in the New York office of the Federal Trade Commission.
It was there that he met Carol Selkowitz. The couple was married for 66 years.
He leaves behind his wife, Carol Greenberg; three children, Betsy Greenberg Bohrer, Susan Greenberg-Yarmush and Peter Greenburg; three grandchildren; and a brother, Fred Greenberg, and his family.