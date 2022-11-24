Only 19 weddings have been hosted at the White House. This photographer with Berkshire roots helped captured the latest

For more than 30 years, John Dolan has photographed the love, pressure and unbridled chaos of hundreds of couples’ wedding days.
Dolan, a fine arts and editorial photographer based in New York and the Berkshires, has photographed the weddings of major names like Will and Jada Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk and Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Frankel.
But in a recent Instagram post, Dolan said an assignment last week took the cake.
“Cherry on top of my career,” Dolan wrote in the caption of a photo he took of Naomi Biden on her wedding day.
Dolan was one of two photographers hired to capture the vows of Naomi Biden, 28, and Peter Neal, 25, at the White House on Saturday. The couple became the 19th pair to wed at the “people’s house” since 1812.
When Naomi Biden, the eldest of President Joe Biden's grandchildren, walked down an aisle of friends and family on the South Lawn of the White House towards her husband-to-be, Dolan was there to capture her first steps.
Dolan, known for his candid and lively wedding photographs, took shots of Naomi Biden’s entrance under an archway of white roses and peonies, the newlyweds leaving the service in sight of the Washington Monument and a portrait of the bride inside the residence.
A representative for Dolan declined a request for comment on his behalf, but said that "it was an honor to shoot the Biden family wedding."
In several posts commemorating the occasion, Dolan wrote he was “still processing what I got to witness” and thanked event planner Bryan Rafanelli for “bringing me back to DC” where Dolan was born and raised.
Rafanelli, the founder and Chief Creative Officer of Rafanelli Events, planned the Biden-Neal wedding ceremony and reception. On Wednesday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced that Rafanelli will co-chair their Inaugural Committee and that Rafanelli Events will produce the inaugural celebration.
Dolan’s praise of the wedding ceremony carries weight. In the course of his more than three decades of photography, he’s shot over 340 weddings. His images have graced the pages of Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and Martha Stewart Weddings.
That career has also taken him from his home, just over the Massachusetts-New York border, into the Berkshires.
In 2012, Dolan photographed the David Hyde Pierce directed run of "The Importance of Being Earnest" at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. That same year Dolan stopped in South Egremont at Indian Line Farm to shoot an Outstanding in the Field event for Berkshire Magazine.
Dolan also spent a year photographing the people of Great Barrington for a portrait series.