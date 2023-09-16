Two of Bascom Lodge's operators are retiring at the end of the season — the future of this beloved spot is now in question

ADAMS — Bascom Lodge is facing an uncertain future at the close of this season as partners John Dudek and Brad Parsons end their 15th season running the nearly 90-year-old stone lodge atop Mount Greylock.
The state-owned property at the highest point in Massachusetts has enjoyed a revitalization following a total gutting and complete restoration under their care. The couple has offered jazz dinners on Saturday nights, attracting 50 to 80 diners and listeners to enjoy a rotating fleet of combos, as well as homemade ice cream and a maple walnut cake that is legendary among hikers on the Appalachian Trail.
There are about 12 years remaining on the 25-year lease with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, and the couple’s decision to retire calls into question what the immediate and long-term future of Bascom Lodge will be after it closes for the season on Oct. 10.
"DCR is working with the Bascom Lodge Group to determine their options under the lease, which include transferring the lease, working with a new partner, or potentially ending the lease," a spokesperson for the DCR said to The Eagle in an emailed statement. "The group has fulfilled their financial obligation towards the lease investment, despite the 12 years left on the lease."
Peter Dudek, John Dudek’s older brother, hopes he can continue running the lodge for the life of the lease, and hopes to find one or more partners to do so. He has been less active in running the lodge in recent years, although he was active in its renovation and still has a hand in cultural programming.
In May, John Dudek and Brad Parsons decided this would be their last season, partly due to age-related health issues. The post-pandemic labor shortage also took its toll, leaving the lodge running with a skeleton crew of five, rather than an ideal staff of eight to 10. There have also been technological issues to contend with.
The lodge has a kitchen, dining room, lobby and enclosed porch as well as guest rooms with overnight accommodations for up to 34 guests. It offers space for weddings and events.
CHALLENGES THIS SEASON
The staffing shortage since the pandemic has left them “worn out,” as Parsons put it.
“There’s literally one person for each job,” Dudek told The Eagle. He’s ended up making beds up, cleaning rooms, as well as cooking dinners. But ongoing issues with the lodge’s phone lines have further mired operations.
“It is an absolute nightmare,” he said.
The lodge typically has two phone lines and Wi-Fi. This year service has been limited to one phone line with no Wi-Fi, despite Dudek’s eight calls to the lodge’s phone and internet service carrier, Verizon, and five service calls.
That means there is no computerized point-of-service system available to record food sales in the dining room. It also means that the person running the gift shop (who also mans the lobby, answers the phone and handles email inquiries), has to run back and forth in order to run credit card transactions.
"While I am unable to comment specifically about the situation because this involves private customer information, I can confirm that Verizon has both the technical capabilities and the will to provide customers with phone and internet service in this area to meet customer needs," Andrew Testa, head of communications, Atlantic North Market for Verizon, wrote The Eagle in an email Wednesday. "Any story that would portray that differently would be false."
IT STARTED OVER DINNER
In the fall of 2008, Peter Dudek, noticed a legal advertisement in The Eagle for historic curatorship of Bascom Lodge. He brought the paper to a family Thanksgiving dinner and showed it to Brad Parsons and John Dudek.
By that point, John Dudek had worked at restaurants in New York City and Parsons had worked as a designer of home textile furnishings. The two had met as students at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. They had moved to their Cummington property and hoped to open a restaurant together in Pittsfield, when Pittsfield appeared to be on the edge of a renaissance. That plan fell through.
Peter Dudek and John Dudek, who had grown up in the shadow of Mount Greylock, with Parsons then formed Bascom Lodge Group LLC to launch a proposal for a 25-year lease of the historic curatorship of the lodge, which was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. They won.
Peter said the plan was for John to be chef and manager, for Parsons to design the interior of the lodge, and for Peter to manage cultural programming and to oversee renovations.
FROM DORMANCY TO RENAISSANCE
In May 2009, Bascom Lodge Group LLC signed a 25-year, rent-free lease that required it to open the lodge that season, restore and invest $1.18 million over the life of the lease. At the time, the lodge had been closed — and gutted — while the roads to the summit were rebuilt.
“So we had two months to get it from a boarded-up building, which had been closed up for two years, into some form [of] functioning,” John Dudek said. “It was still the property of the state. And the state didn't necessarily have to abide by code for one reason or another. Literally everything from the ground up had to be revamped and brought up to code, including all the plumbing, the gas and the electrical.”
The gas pipes and electrical systems in the kitchen had to be reworked. The lobby had no floor and there was no furniture. The ceilings of the dining room and the lobby were plaster but they covered asbestos insulation. Floors were replaced with maple flooring.
“We scrubbed the lodge down because any wooden building that’s boarded up for two years becomes very moldy very fast,” John Dudek said.
William Morris wallpaper from England was installed in the bedrooms. The lodge now has Stickley furniture that Parsons was able to obtain at discount from Kravet Inc., where he had worked.
While there are some items left on the list of initial asks from the state, including some missing mortar and the replacement of some exterior doors, most of the expectations have been met.
During the time the Bascom Lodge Group has run the lodge, the lodge hasn't run a profit by design. John Dudek explained that it runs on a break-even model, paying salaries and reinvesting each year. Any profit, he said, would result in additional taxes.
WHAT THEY'LL MISS
Both John Dudek and Brad Parsons said they will miss the people they have met at the lodge, some of whom they count as friends.
John Dudek recalled when Mrs. Saul Love of New Ashford arrived for a tour through the building, pointing out differences and similarities to the look of the lodge from when she and her husband managed it in the late 1930s.
Then they came to the bathroom of the downstairs suite reserved for the proprietors, where the flooring had been replaced with herringbone marble tile in black and white.
"She opens the door to the bathroom," John Dudek said. "And she says, 'Oh my God, you still have my floor.'
"We have a photograph of both of them standing in front of the lodge," John Dudek said. "She was in a very typical country, cotton dress down to her ankles. And he looked like a mountain man."
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
Now, John Dudek, who is 67, and Brad Parsons, who is 68, are planning to spend more time in their garden in Cummington.
Peter Dudek, who is 71, has no plans to ramp up his time at Bascom Lodge after John and Parsons leave.
Having been on site more in the earlier years of the lease on renovations and cultural programming, Peter now centers his time at the lodge around weekends. Working as an artist, he does shows in New York City, where he also splits his time.
“And then there’s the monetary aspect,” Peter said. “In theory I was going to collect ‘X’ amount of money in the next 10 years.”
In describing the sort of partners he’d like, Peter said they need to bring money to the table, have experience in hospitality, and be ready to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of managing the lodge.
As he begins to talk with people who might know others interested in partnering, he’s feeling some urgency.
“I really don't want to see everything that we've done — all the maintenance, all the improvements we've made — I don't want to see that loss,” he said. “And so I want to find a partner … to keep things going as soon as possible.”
And if a partner doesn’t materialize?
“Well, who knows?” Peter Dudek said. “I’m looking to find partners. It’s like asking someone running for political office, ‘What are you going to do if you don’t win.’”