It's a family vacation as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend post photos from visits to Berkshire destinations

John Legend’s visit to Tanglewood wasn’t solely a business trip.
The singer-songwriter, along with wife Chrissy Teigen and four of the couple’s six children, spent part of Sunday visiting Berkshire County businesses and destinations before his performance at the Koussevitzky Music Shed.
"A weekend in the Berkshires before back to school!" Legend's Instagram post said. The photos show the family enjoying their stay here and visiting local businesses and destinations.
Teigen, whose Instagram social media account has 42.5 million followers, posted photos of the couple at shops around downtown Lenox.
The post included photos of Teigen holding a bag of groceries from Loeb’s Foodtown at 42 Main St., sitting on the steps of The Gifted Child at 72 Church St., and standing in front of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 34 Church St. while holding hands with Legend.
Legend's Instagram page, which has 15.8 million followers, featured photos of the couple and their children enjoying time at High Lawn Farm in Lee and The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home in Lenox.
High Lawn Farm shared a photo posted by Legend of himself and Teigen posing in front of the farm's herd of Jersey cows. "Thank you for visiting this weekend!" the post reads.
Bernie Fallon, who co-owns Loeb’s Foodtown with his wife, Isabel, said the store was busy on Sunday — “busier than it was for James Taylor” — and he didn’t really get a chance to interact with Legend and Teigen.
“I was busy racing and running when I saw a beautiful family in the middle of the aisle with their kids. One of the kids followed me,” Bernie Fallon said. “I turned and they smiled again. That’s the last I saw of them.”
Who he saw didn’t register until later, Bernie Fallon said.
“You know I hate to say it, but I was so in the zone running the business and making the operation run well,” he said. “A couple people stopped in today [Monday] and commented on it — that was kind of cool."
As for having the business advertised with 42.5 million Instagram followers? “My wife loved it and shared it on her personal Facebook page."
That said, Loeb’s, like other Berkshire businesses, sees its fair share of celebrity customers, and doesn’t like making a big deal out of their presence, Bernie Fallon said. “We want to come in and enjoy the experience,” he said.
But it’s kind of hard to hide a social media post seen by 42.5 million people — some of whom reside right here. So among the comments on Tiegen’s post, there was plenty of local advice offered numerous suggestions of shops and eateries the family could visit next — and a few invitations.
“We’d love to have you for dinner @mazzeos_ristorante! A well deserved Italian meal after your performance,” said “miagabriella.”
“Next time swing by @lenoxyoga,” the yoga studio offered.
“Getmecoffeestat” said “Swing by @chocolatesprings while you are here! Best chocolate around.”
“Jessicabgordon” advised “Go to @thebistrobox !!! It’s the best burger you’ll ever have in your life… (bold statement, but it’s the truth!)”
More than one commenter suggested the couple try Loeb’s "Leslie B" sandwich — Boar’s Head roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, sprouts, pesto mayonnaise and Havarti cheese. “It’s our number one seller,” Bernie Fallon said.
“Abbyburns413” invited Teigen and family to enjoy Legend's Tanglewood performance from the lawn. “Come walk around the lawn that’s where the party is at,” she said.