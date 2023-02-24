John Olver, a former congressman who represented western Massachusetts, died at home in Amherst at the age of 86 on Thursday, according to an obituary submitted to The Eagle.

Olver, a Democrat, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1991 to take the seat of U.S. Rep. Silvio O. Conte when he died. He represented the 1st Congressional District of Massachusetts until he retired in 2012.

Olver was born in Honesdale, Pennsylvania and before working in politics, he was a chemistry professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Before his election to Congress, he served in state government. He was in the state House of Representatives from 1969 to 1973 and the state Senate from 1973 to 1991.

During his time in the U.S. House, he was called one of its most liberal members. When he retired from Congress, then-President Barack Obama praised him in a statement. "He has fought tirelessly for a cleaner environment, modern infrastructure, more affordable housing, and more accessible health care," Obama said at the time.