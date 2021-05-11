WILLIAMSTOWN — Jeff Johnson and Wade Hasty will join the Williamstown Select Board, according to preliminary vote counts, in a town election marked by exceptionally high turnout.
Johnson, a member of the Diversity Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee and a service coordinator supervisor in the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services, defeated attorney Anthony Boskovich 1,140 to 641, according to the count Tuesday night, winning a three-year term to the town's highest governing body.
He takes the seat held by Anne O’Connor, who announced that she would not seek reelection.
Hasty, an Army veteran and graduate student at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, defeated Albert Cummings IV, a musician and construction contractor, 989 to 770, in a bid for the last year of Jeffrey Thomas' term.
Johnson and Hasty had made racial justice a pillar of their campaigns and largely were considered the progressive options in the nonpartisan contest.
Recent controversies involving the Williamstown Police Department played a large role in conversations around the election, though Johnson said he did not believe the contest was necessarily a referendum on DIRE, the racial equity committee that he serves on, which has called for police accountability.
"I think this town has picked people they feel can guide us in the future, and I think this is the true start of transparency, where we as citizens are going to decide," Johnson told The Eagle after the vote.
"I knew the town was going to decide where they were at with change, or whether they wanted to go back to how they were doing things," Hasty said. "And it seems like they wanted to go towards change."
More than 1,800 people voted Tuesday, in a town that typically averages fewer than 1,000 votes, according to Town Clerk Nicole Pedercini, who said she thought the turnout could be a town record.
The night's closest race, for a seat on the town's Planning Board, had Roger Lawrence ahead at 640 votes per the preliminary count, followed by incumbent Susan Puddester at 621 votes and Kenneth Kuttner at 449 votes.
Attorney Charles Stephen “Steve” Dew defeated Joan Diver 956 to 542 for an open seat on the town's Housing Authority, according to the preliminary count.
Charles Bonenti and Laila G. Boucher won uncontested races for library trustee and Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District representative, respectively.