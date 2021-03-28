WILLIAMSTOWN — Jeffrey Johnson wants to help out his hometown, which is being rocked by controversy over police conduct and racial equity.
He says he is in a good position to see all sides of the issue: He has had family that served in the Police Department, and says he is friends with several of the officers. He also is an embodiment of the variety of peoples that, historically, have inhabited the region. Johnson noted his ancestry includes Indigenous people, and African American and European settlers.
So, when the town formed the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial Equity committee, he saw a chance to help have that discussion.
“I thought I could help with it, so, I applied,” Johnson said. He was appointed to the committee last summer.
And when a three-year term opened on the Select Board, he saw another opportunity to serve.
“I want to provide a voice for the people who are new in town, and for lifelong residents,” Johnson said. “I can hear both sides and help us through the difficulty we’re having.”
Johnson, 47, grew up in Williamstown. He lives with his wife of 15 years and their teenage son and daughter, who are enrolled in Williamstown schools.
Johnson attended Williamstown Elementary and Mount Greylock high and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology with a minor in religion from Middlebury College.
He works as a service coordinator supervisor in the Pittsfield/North Adams office at the state Department of Developmental Services, where he has worked for 14 years. Before that, Johnson served on the board of Ecu-Health Care-Berkshire Health North.
Some of the things he hopes to work on include updating town personnel policies to meet the current standards for equity, national origin, religion, ability, age, sexual orientation, or gender identity; help to build stronger relationships between the community and police; and expand local environmental policies.