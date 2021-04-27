WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock Regional School District has a new member on its school panel.
At a joint session of the School Committee and the Lanesborough and Williamstown Select Boards on Tuesday evening, each member of the three groups voted in favor of appointing Ursula Maloy to the committee.
Michelle Johnson resigned at the meeting of the School Committee on April 8, effective April 9, for personal reasons. Maloy was the only applicant to fill the empty Lanesborough seat.
While introducing herself, Maloy told Zoom meeting attendees that she has thought about running for the committee in the past, and that this time, she said, “it was something I felt compelled to do.”
Maloy said she is at the end of her second term on the board of directors for the Berkshire United Way, after serving there for six years. Her term ends in a few months, she noted.
A native of Westview, Maloy attended RPI and starting work with General Dynamics in 2006, which is when she moved to Lanesborough, largely because of the school system. She has three children attending Mount Greylock schools.
“I value education for myself and for my children, and I thought it was time to bring my energy and leadership to advocate for our children and our schools,” Maloy said.
Several members of the gallery expressed gratitude for her willingness to serve.
“It is really great of you to step up,” said School Committee Chairwoman Christina Conry. “We are so grateful.”
“It’s really important now more than ever that people are willing to serve,” said Williamstown Select Board Chairwoman Jane Patton. “So, we thank you.”
According to the district’s regional agreement, if a vacancy occurs on the School Committee, Select Board members from both Lanesborough and Williamstown must meet within 30 days with the remaining committee members to fill the empty seat by roll call vote. The newly appointed committee member will serve until the next biennial state election, in November 2022, when a successor will be elected.