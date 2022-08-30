Lanesborough back in the hunt for a town administrator in less than a year

LANESBOROUGH — In Joshua Lang’s life, career comes third. That's why Lanesborough’s town administrator has decided to resign.

“God comes first and guides my marriage and how I raise my family,” he said. “Then family is very important to me and it is difficult being away from your loved ones. The decision I made was primarily due to the fact of wanting to be close to my wife,” he said.

Lang married Makayla (Zonfrilli) Lang last month.

Makayla Lang worked part of this year as an administrative assistant for Lanesborough, but now lives in Pennsylvania, where she serves as a York County administrator. Her hiring during a closed-door meeting with the Lanesborough board drew criticism, leading officials to later concede they made a mistake in interviewing her during an executive session.

Lang, who took his post in Lanesborough Dec. 15, has agreed to remain on the job locally until Sept. 12, then work mostly from Pennsylvania until the town can find a successor. Lang said he will work remotely, coming to Lanesborough one week per month.

“There's no end date for leaving," Lang said, indicating he will remain on until the Select Board hires a new administrator. "I would certainly work with that person in the transition phase to ensure that there's no gaps in the service that's being provided to the public."

Lang said he is hoping to keep working in the public sector. “My passion is public service. That's my pathway in life, whether that's government or local government,” he said.

Select Board members hired Lang, the only finalist interviewed late last year, on a three-year contract with an $80,000 annual salary.

Select Board member Tim Sorrell said he is disappointed to see Lang leave. "I liked working with him, but I understand family is a priority,” he said in a phone interview.

Sorrell said the board would get the ball rolling quickly to fill the position. “We’ll try to hire someone sooner than later because we won’t be able to work remotely [effectively],” he said. “I’d like to see somebody local, who pays taxes in town and has a vested interest."