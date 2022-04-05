Can ‘David’ beat ‘Goliath’ in Ukraine? Lenox journalist James Brooke, formerly based in Kyiv, has some answers

LENOX — Is there a chance that in what’s often described as a David vs. Goliath war, Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, could claim a strategic victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s armed forces?
That’s among the intriguing questions to be explored by veteran international journalist James Brooke during a 4 p.m. discussion Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 88 Walker St.
For 24 years, Brooke was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times, followed by eight years based in Moscow for Bloomberg News and then for the Voice of America.
Before returning to Lenox, his hometown, last September, he spent six years in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, reporting for a newsletter on the nation’s business and politics.
Currently, he is a fellow of The Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based nonprofit, nonpartisan research institute focusing on foreign policy and national security. He also writes a twice-monthly Foreign Affairs column for The Berkshire Eagle.
The in-person, free 45-minute talk at the church, including a Q&A period, also will be available on Zoom via Trinitylenox.org. All donations — in person, by check, or online — will be sent to the International Rescue Committee for Ukraine.
“Given that the Russia-Ukraine war is the story of our time, this talk is designed to help people understand what is happening, the historical background, and the chances of Putin going nuclear,” Brooke said.
For a preview, Brooke answered several questions from The Eagle:
Q: Do you consider the retreat of Russian forces from Kyiv and its suburbs a tactical maneuver aimed at regrouping for a renewed assault in eastern and southern Ukraine, or a limited admission of defeat?
A: The Russian Army unexpectedly had its teeth kicked in. At the outset of the war, the stated goal was to “decapitate” Ukraine's government by taking the nation's capital in three days, taking out President Zelenskyy, and installing a puppet regime. Some Russian soldiers had packed their dress uniforms for a victory parade through central Kyiv. Undoubtedly, some surviving soldiers will be relocated to southeastern Ukraine, possibly attacks will come down again from Belarus. But, by all accounts, the morale of soldiers who survived their expedition into Ukraine is very low.
Q: Should the devastating atrocities in Bucha, outside Kyiv, and other occupied cities be considered war crimes or genocide, and what consequences would be appropriate for Putin and his regime. A war crimes trial?
A: Genocide means destruction of a people. While I believe that Putin may prefer Ukraine without Ukrainians, the deaths of 410 people in Bucha/Irpin in a nation of 40 million does not constitute genocide. Yes, responsible Russian commanders should be identified and charged with war crimes. Behind the random violence against civilians is the fear that Russian soldiers developed of Ukrainians. The soldiers were told that they would be welcomed as liberators.
In Russia's 2014 takeover of Crimea, only two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and most of the Ukrainian Navy defected. This time around, Russian soldiers were met with universal hostility. Isolated from the people they were to ‘’liberate,” Russian soldiers suspected (correctly) that many civilians were reporting their movements to the Ukrainian Army.
Q: Would you favor harsher economic sanctions against Russia by the U.S. and NATO, and do you support increased military aid and support beyond steps already taken?
A: The sanctions already are among the toughest in modern history. Going beyond sanctions, Germany plans to phase out all oil and gas purchases from Russia over the next two years. In Russia, the sanction bite will be felt in coming months with increasing unemployment and a GDP crash of 15-20 percent this year. Presumably, Putin can survive this — the way Chavez and Maduro clung to power in a radically impoverished Venezuela.
Russia's Navy is blockading all Ukrainian ports — and laying sea mines. Ukraine needs anti-ship missiles to break this blockade. Anti-tank missiles already changed the course of this war. More are needed.
Q: Is there a realistic chance of some form of peace talks, or even a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting, in the aftermath of the humanitarian disaster in several Ukrainian cities?
A: Zelenskyy has been asking for a meeting with Putin ever since he was elected — almost three years ago. As long as the military action on the ground is still in flux, peace talks will have a hard time. I expect big battles in Ukraine's Southeast, as Putin tries to expand separatist areas and to claim some sort of “victory.”
Q: Do you think Ukraine should agree to a partition of the nation, ceding Russian control of areas in the east and south, or should a complete withdrawal of Russian forces be a condition of any negotiated settlement?
A: Complete withdrawal by Russia to pre-war lines — i.e. Feb. 23, 2022 — is necessary. The Ukrainian “street” and soldiers will not accept less. For almost a decade, Ukrainians have worried about the Kremlin's “salami” tactics, slicing off one more piece of Ukraine after another.
On a final, personal note: Every bombed city you read about in the media, I have visited — Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Lviv and of course Kyiv, our home for the last six years. Last summer, my wife and I took our 5-year-old for fresh air strolls in Bucha's then-lovely city park.