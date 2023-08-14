The upcoming retirement of Judge John Agostini creates a vacancy on the Berkshire Superior Court bench. But who will fill it?

PITTSFIELD — With the upcoming retirement of Judge John Agostini, the governor will look to appoint someone new to preside over the county's most high-profile cases.
Agostini has sat on the bench since 2002, managing criminal and civil litigation, rendering decisions and facilitating trials in Berkshire Superior Court. He's set to retire Sept. 24, a spokesperson for the state trial court said, teeing up a vacancy that will be filled by an appointee of Gov. Maura Healey.
"The Superior Court awaits the Governor’s nominations of judges to fill these vacancies and appreciates that the Governor is aware of the critical needs of the bench and bar in the four western counties," said trial court spokesperson Erika Gully-Santiago in a statement to The Eagle.
Agostini's forthcoming departure comes on the heels of Judge Richard Carey's retirement from Hampshire Superior Court in February.
Right now, Judge Maureen Hogan is hearing cases in Berkshire Superior Court until mid-September, she said. District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said Agostini is still working on generating written decisions in August.
Agostini said in an email that he expects to be on hand on an “as needed” basis for certain "issues or cases" until Sept. 24.
Shugrue said it's important that whoever succeeds Agostini, a Williams College graduate and current Williamstown resident, has Berkshires roots — so they know the community and the issues it faces.
"We need a local judge," Shugrue said.
After graduating from Virginia's Washington and Lee University School of Law, Agostini worked as an assistant district attorney in the Berkshire District Attorney's office, then in private practice. He was appointed to the bench by former Gov. Jane Swift over two decades ago.
Lawyers may apply for the position, and Healey will submit her pick to the Governor's Council, which is tasked with reviewing and ultimately approving judicial nominations. Healey's office didn't immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on the timeline for filling the judicial vacancies.